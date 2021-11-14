Publish date:
Houston vs. Memphis College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. Memphis
Over/Under Insights
- Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points only twice this season.
- In 33.3% of Memphis' games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 62.5.
- Friday's total is 7.9 points lower than the two team's combined 70.4 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 12.5 points more than the 50 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 55.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer than Friday's total.
- The 62.4 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 0.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10 points or more (in five chances).
- Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cougars rack up 9.7 more points per game (38.9) than the Tigers allow (29.2).
- When Houston puts up more than 29.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Cougars rack up 412.7 yards per game, just 2.4 more than the 410.3 the Tigers allow per contest.
- Houston is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out more than 410.3 yards.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Tigers have forced (9).
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Memphis has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.
- Memphis has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Tigers average 10.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Cougars allow (20.8).
- Memphis is 3-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team scores more than 20.8 points.
- The Tigers average 157.2 more yards per game (449.6) than the Cougars allow (292.4).
- In games that Memphis totals over 292.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Tigers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|Memphis
38.9
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
20.8
Avg. Points Allowed
29.2
412.7
Avg. Total Yards
449.6
292.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
410.3
8
Giveaways
17
19
Takeaways
9