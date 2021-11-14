AAC foes will clash when the No. 17 Houston Cougars (9-1, 0-0 AAC) meet the Memphis Tigers (5-5, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Houston vs. Memphis

Over/Under Insights

Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points only twice this season.

In 33.3% of Memphis' games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 62.5.

Friday's total is 7.9 points lower than the two team's combined 70.4 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 12.5 points more than the 50 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 55.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer than Friday's total.

The 62.4 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 0.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10 points or more (in five chances).

Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cougars rack up 9.7 more points per game (38.9) than the Tigers allow (29.2).

When Houston puts up more than 29.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cougars rack up 412.7 yards per game, just 2.4 more than the 410.3 the Tigers allow per contest.

Houston is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out more than 410.3 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Tigers have forced (9).

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.

Memphis has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Tigers average 10.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Cougars allow (20.8).

Memphis is 3-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team scores more than 20.8 points.

The Tigers average 157.2 more yards per game (449.6) than the Cougars allow (292.4).

In games that Memphis totals over 292.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Tigers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats