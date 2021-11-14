In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Hunter Henry and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Henry and the New England Patriots (5-4) take the field against the Cleveland Browns (5-4) in Week 10 at Gillette Stadium.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry has collected 316 yards on 27 receptions with five touchdowns, averaging 35.1 yards per game, on 38 targets.

Henry has been the target of 12.4% (38 total) of his team's 307 passing attempts this season.

Henry (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Henry's 81 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Browns are 51.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Henry did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Browns.

The 244.8 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Browns' defense is 28th in the NFL, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, Henry was targeted three times, totaling 19 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Henry has caught five passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 10 times, and averaged 25.0 yards per game.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 38 12.4% 27 316 5 8 18.6% Jakobi Meyers 72 23.5% 46 434 0 7 16.3% Kendrick Bourne 39 12.7% 29 422 2 2 4.7% Nelson Agholor 42 13.7% 22 335 2 5 11.6%

