There will be player prop betting options available for Hunter Renfrow ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West opponents square off in Week 10 when Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) play the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow's stat line this year features 45 grabs for 448 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 56.0 yards per game, and has been targeted 60 times.

So far this season, 19.2% of the 312 passes thrown by his team have gone Renfrow's way.

Renfrow (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.3% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.8% of the time while running the football 38.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In his four matchups against the Chiefs, Renfrow's 27.2 receiving yards average is 30.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).

Renfrow has not caught a touchdown pass against the Chiefs.

The 270.1 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Giants, Renfrow was targeted nine times and racked up seven catches for 49 yards and scored one touchdown.

Renfrow has collected 143 receiving yards (47.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 17 balls on 22 targets over his last three games.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 60 19.2% 45 448 3 10 21.3% Darren Waller 64 20.5% 40 470 2 10 21.3% Bryan Edwards 35 11.2% 18 346 1 5 10.6% Kenyan Drake 31 9.9% 24 257 1 5 10.6%

