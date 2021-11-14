Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Hunter Renfrow ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West opponents square off in Week 10 when Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) play the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Renfrow's stat line this year features 45 grabs for 448 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 56.0 yards per game, and has been targeted 60 times.
  • So far this season, 19.2% of the 312 passes thrown by his team have gone Renfrow's way.
  • Renfrow (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.3% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.8% of the time while running the football 38.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In his four matchups against the Chiefs, Renfrow's 27.2 receiving yards average is 30.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).
  • Renfrow has not caught a touchdown pass against the Chiefs.
  • The 270.1 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Giants, Renfrow was targeted nine times and racked up seven catches for 49 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Renfrow has collected 143 receiving yards (47.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 17 balls on 22 targets over his last three games.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

60

19.2%

45

448

3

10

21.3%

Darren Waller

64

20.5%

40

470

2

10

21.3%

Bryan Edwards

35

11.2%

18

346

1

5

10.6%

Kenyan Drake

31

9.9%

24

257

1

5

10.6%

