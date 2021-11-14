Publish date:
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Renfrow's stat line this year features 45 grabs for 448 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 56.0 yards per game, and has been targeted 60 times.
- So far this season, 19.2% of the 312 passes thrown by his team have gone Renfrow's way.
- Renfrow (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.3% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.8% of the time while running the football 38.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In his four matchups against the Chiefs, Renfrow's 27.2 receiving yards average is 30.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).
- Renfrow has not caught a touchdown pass against the Chiefs.
- The 270.1 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Giants, Renfrow was targeted nine times and racked up seven catches for 49 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Renfrow has collected 143 receiving yards (47.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 17 balls on 22 targets over his last three games.
Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
60
19.2%
45
448
3
10
21.3%
Darren Waller
64
20.5%
40
470
2
10
21.3%
Bryan Edwards
35
11.2%
18
346
1
5
10.6%
Kenyan Drake
31
9.9%
24
257
1
5
10.6%
