AFC South opponents will clash in NFL Week 10 action when the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6).

Odds for Colts vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of nine games this season.

Jacksonville's games have gone over 47.5 points in three of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.7, is 3.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.3 more than the 47.5 total in this contest.

Colts games have an average total of 46.3 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.5 over/under in this game is 0.5 points above the 47.0 average total in Jaguars games this season.

Colts stats and trends

Against the spread, Indianapolis is 6-3-0 this season.

This season, the Colts have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).

This year, the Colts rack up just 1.1 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars allow (26.1).

Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.1 points.

The Colts collect just 4.4 fewer yards per game (371.0), than the Jaguars give up per contest (375.4).

In games that Indianapolis amasses over 375.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Colts have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (5).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 10 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

This season the Jaguars rack up 7.2 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Colts surrender (23.7).

The Jaguars collect 332.9 yards per game, 34.3 fewer yards than the 367.2 the Colts allow.

When Jacksonville churns out more than 367.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 14 times, six fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (20).

Home and road insights

Indianapolis is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall, at home.

At home, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as 10-point favorites or more.

This season, Indianapolis has hit the over in three of five games at home.

This season, Colts home games average 47.5 points, equal to this matchup's over/under.

On the road, Jacksonville has just one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.

Jacksonville has gone over the total once in three road games this season.

Jaguars away games this season average 45.2 total points, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

