November 14, 2021
Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

AFC South opponents will clash in NFL Week 10 action when the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6).

Odds for Colts vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of nine games this season.
  • Jacksonville's games have gone over 47.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.7, is 3.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 49.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.3 more than the 47.5 total in this contest.
  • Colts games have an average total of 46.3 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.5 over/under in this game is 0.5 points above the 47.0 average total in Jaguars games this season.
  • Against the spread, Indianapolis is 6-3-0 this season.
  • This season, the Colts have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 10 points or more.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).
  • This year, the Colts rack up just 1.1 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars allow (26.1).
  • Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.1 points.
  • The Colts collect just 4.4 fewer yards per game (371.0), than the Jaguars give up per contest (375.4).
  • In games that Indianapolis amasses over 375.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Colts have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (5).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Indianapolis' matchup with the Jaguars.
  • Jacksonville is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Jaguars have been underdogs by 10 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
  • This season the Jaguars rack up 7.2 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Colts surrender (23.7).
  • The Jaguars collect 332.9 yards per game, 34.3 fewer yards than the 367.2 the Colts allow.
  • When Jacksonville churns out more than 367.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 14 times, six fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (20).

Home and road insights

  • Indianapolis is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall, at home.
  • At home, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as 10-point favorites or more.
  • This season, Indianapolis has hit the over in three of five games at home.
  • This season, Colts home games average 47.5 points, equal to this matchup's over/under.
  • On the road, Jacksonville has just one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.
  • Jacksonville has gone over the total once in three road games this season.
  • Jaguars away games this season average 45.2 total points, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

