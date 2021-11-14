Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
J.D. McKissic Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Washington vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for J.D. McKissic ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. McKissic's Washington Football Team (2-6) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) take the field in Week 10 at FedExField.

J.D. McKissic Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McKissic has 132 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 32 carries, with one touchdown.
  • He's also tacked on 33 catches for 332 yards (41.5 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 32, or 15.5%, of his team's 207 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Football Team have run 57.5% passing plays and 42.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Over his two career matchups against the Buccaneers, McKissic averaged 3.5 rushing yards per game, 3.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • McKissic has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Buccaneers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Buccaneers allow 78.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
  • The Football Team are up against the NFL's second-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (four this year).

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 8 contest against the Broncos, McKissic carried the ball three times for 10 yards.
  • He also caught eight passes for 83 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, McKissic has rushed for 77 yards on 15 carries (25.7 ypg).
  • He also has 182 receiving yards (60.7 per game) on 20 catches.

McKissic's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

J.D. McKissic

32

15.5%

132

1

4

14.3%

4.1

Antonio Gibson

111

53.6%

442

3

13

46.4%

4.0

Taylor Heinicke

36

17.4%

232

1

8

28.6%

6.4

Jaret Patterson

20

9.7%

74

0

1

3.6%

3.7

