There will be player prop bet markets available for J.D. McKissic ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. McKissic's Washington Football Team (2-6) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) take the field in Week 10 at FedExField.

J.D. McKissic Prop Bet Odds

J.D. McKissic Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McKissic has 132 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 32 carries, with one touchdown.

He's also tacked on 33 catches for 332 yards (41.5 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 32, or 15.5%, of his team's 207 rushing attempts this season.

The Football Team have run 57.5% passing plays and 42.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Over his two career matchups against the Buccaneers, McKissic averaged 3.5 rushing yards per game, 3.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

McKissic has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Buccaneers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Buccaneers allow 78.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.

The Football Team are up against the NFL's second-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (four this year).

Recent Performances

In his Week 8 contest against the Broncos, McKissic carried the ball three times for 10 yards.

He also caught eight passes for 83 yards.

Over his last three outings, McKissic has rushed for 77 yards on 15 carries (25.7 ypg).

He also has 182 receiving yards (60.7 per game) on 20 catches.

McKissic's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt J.D. McKissic 32 15.5% 132 1 4 14.3% 4.1 Antonio Gibson 111 53.6% 442 3 13 46.4% 4.0 Taylor Heinicke 36 17.4% 232 1 8 28.6% 6.4 Jaret Patterson 20 9.7% 74 0 1 3.6% 3.7

