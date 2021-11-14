Publish date:
J.D. McKissic Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Washington vs. Tampa Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
J.D. McKissic Prop Bet Odds
J.D. McKissic Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McKissic has 132 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 32 carries, with one touchdown.
- He's also tacked on 33 catches for 332 yards (41.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 32, or 15.5%, of his team's 207 rushing attempts this season.
- The Football Team have run 57.5% passing plays and 42.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McKissic's matchup with the Buccaneers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Over his two career matchups against the Buccaneers, McKissic averaged 3.5 rushing yards per game, 3.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- McKissic has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Buccaneers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Buccaneers allow 78.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
- The Football Team are up against the NFL's second-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (four this year).
Recent Performances
- In his Week 8 contest against the Broncos, McKissic carried the ball three times for 10 yards.
- He also caught eight passes for 83 yards.
- Over his last three outings, McKissic has rushed for 77 yards on 15 carries (25.7 ypg).
- He also has 182 receiving yards (60.7 per game) on 20 catches.
McKissic's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
J.D. McKissic
32
15.5%
132
1
4
14.3%
4.1
Antonio Gibson
111
53.6%
442
3
13
46.4%
4.0
Taylor Heinicke
36
17.4%
232
1
8
28.6%
6.4
Jaret Patterson
20
9.7%
74
0
1
3.6%
3.7
Powered By Data Skrive