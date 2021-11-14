Jalen Hurts has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) take on the Denver Broncos (5-4) in Week 10 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts has thrown for 1,981 yards (220.1 ypg) on 168-of-273 passing with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

He also adds 494 rushing yards (54.9 ypg) on 83 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.6% of the time while running the ball 47.4% of the time.

Hurts has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 37.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Denver

The Broncos have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 239.6 yards per game through the air.

The Broncos' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Hurts completed 64.7% of his passes for 162 yards, while tossing one touchdown.

Hurts tacked on 10 carries for 62 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry in the running game.

Hurts has passed for 501 yards (167.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 58.5% of his passes (38-for-65) with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 30 times for 194 yards, averaging 64.7 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 62 22.5% 38 537 2 3 8.1% Dallas Goedert 37 13.4% 27 401 2 5 13.5% Quez Watkins 31 11.2% 22 375 0 4 10.8%

