Publish date:
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts has thrown for 1,981 yards (220.1 ypg) on 168-of-273 passing with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.
- He also adds 494 rushing yards (54.9 ypg) on 83 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
- The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.6% of the time while running the ball 47.4% of the time.
- Hurts has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 37.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Denver
- The Broncos have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 239.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Broncos' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Hurts completed 64.7% of his passes for 162 yards, while tossing one touchdown.
- Hurts tacked on 10 carries for 62 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry in the running game.
- Hurts has passed for 501 yards (167.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 58.5% of his passes (38-for-65) with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 30 times for 194 yards, averaging 64.7 yards per game.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
62
22.5%
38
537
2
3
8.1%
Dallas Goedert
37
13.4%
27
401
2
5
13.5%
Quez Watkins
31
11.2%
22
375
0
4
10.8%
