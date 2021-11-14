Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver

Author:

Jalen Hurts has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) take on the Denver Broncos (5-4) in Week 10 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hurts has thrown for 1,981 yards (220.1 ypg) on 168-of-273 passing with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.
  • He also adds 494 rushing yards (54.9 ypg) on 83 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.6% of the time while running the ball 47.4% of the time.
  • Hurts has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 37.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Denver

  • The Broncos have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 239.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Broncos' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Hurts completed 64.7% of his passes for 162 yards, while tossing one touchdown.
  • Hurts tacked on 10 carries for 62 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Hurts has passed for 501 yards (167.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 58.5% of his passes (38-for-65) with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 30 times for 194 yards, averaging 64.7 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

62

22.5%

38

537

2

3

8.1%

Dallas Goedert

37

13.4%

27

401

2

5

13.5%

Quez Watkins

31

11.2%

22

375

0

4

10.8%

