Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for James Robinson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Robinson and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 10 with the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

James Robinson Prop Bet Odds

James Robinson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Robinson has run for a team-leading 482 yards on 88 carries (60.3 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 18 catches for 133 yards (16.6 per game).

He has handled 88, or 47.1%, of his team's 187 rushing attempts this season.

The Jaguars have thrown the football in 61.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Against the Colts, Robinson's 31 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 13.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two games versus the Colts Robinson has not rushed for a touchdown.

In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 13th in the NFL, allowing 106.4 yards per game.

This year the Colts have allowed two rushing TDs. They are ranked first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Robinson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Bills.

Over his last three games, Robinson has rushed for 95 yards (31.7 per game) on 21 carries with one touchdown.

He's also caught four passes for 45 yards (15.0 per game).

Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Robinson 88 47.1% 482 5 14 48.3% 5.5 Carlos Hyde 54 28.9% 207 0 6 20.7% 3.8 Trevor Lawrence 32 17.1% 136 2 7 24.1% 4.3 Jamal Agnew 3 1.6% 30 0 0 0.0% 10.0

