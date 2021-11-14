Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
James Robinson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for James Robinson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Robinson and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 10 with the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

James Robinson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Robinson has run for a team-leading 482 yards on 88 carries (60.3 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 18 catches for 133 yards (16.6 per game).
  • He has handled 88, or 47.1%, of his team's 187 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Jaguars have thrown the football in 61.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Against the Colts, Robinson's 31 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 13.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two games versus the Colts Robinson has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 13th in the NFL, allowing 106.4 yards per game.
  • This year the Colts have allowed two rushing TDs. They are ranked first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Robinson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Bills.
  • Over his last three games, Robinson has rushed for 95 yards (31.7 per game) on 21 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught four passes for 45 yards (15.0 per game).

Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Robinson

88

47.1%

482

5

14

48.3%

5.5

Carlos Hyde

54

28.9%

207

0

6

20.7%

3.8

Trevor Lawrence

32

17.1%

136

2

7

24.1%

4.3

Jamal Agnew

3

1.6%

30

0

0

0.0%

10.0

