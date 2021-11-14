Publish date:
James Robinson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
James Robinson Prop Bet Odds
James Robinson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Robinson has run for a team-leading 482 yards on 88 carries (60.3 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 18 catches for 133 yards (16.6 per game).
- He has handled 88, or 47.1%, of his team's 187 rushing attempts this season.
- The Jaguars have thrown the football in 61.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Robinson's matchup with the Colts.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Against the Colts, Robinson's 31 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 13.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two games versus the Colts Robinson has not rushed for a touchdown.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 13th in the NFL, allowing 106.4 yards per game.
- This year the Colts have allowed two rushing TDs. They are ranked first in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Robinson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Bills.
- Over his last three games, Robinson has rushed for 95 yards (31.7 per game) on 21 carries with one touchdown.
- He's also caught four passes for 45 yards (15.0 per game).
Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
James Robinson
88
47.1%
482
5
14
48.3%
5.5
Carlos Hyde
54
28.9%
207
0
6
20.7%
3.8
Trevor Lawrence
32
17.1%
136
2
7
24.1%
4.3
Jamal Agnew
3
1.6%
30
0
0
0.0%
10.0
Powered By Data Skrive