November 14, 2021
Publish date:

James Washington Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Pittsburgh vs. Detroit

Author:

Before James Washington hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. This Week 10 matchup sees Washington's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) hit the field against the Detroit Lions (0-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

James Washington Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Washington has put up a 154-yard season so far (19.3 yards per game), hauling in 12 passes on 18 targets.
  • So far this season, 6.0% of the 300 passes thrown by his team have gone Washington's way.
  • Washington (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 5.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • The 258.9 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Lions defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bears, Washington reeled in one pass for 42 yards (42 yards per reception) while being targeted three times.
  • Washington has collected 55 receiving yards (18.3 per game), hauling in three balls on five targets during his last three games.

Washington's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

James Washington

18

6.0%

12

154

0

2

5.3%

Diontae Johnson

69

23.0%

45

530

3

6

15.8%

Chase Claypool

52

17.3%

29

433

1

7

18.4%

Najee Harris

52

17.3%

40

289

2

10

26.3%

