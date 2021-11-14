Publish date:
James Washington Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Pittsburgh vs. Detroit
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
James Washington Prop Bet Odds
James Washington Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Washington has put up a 154-yard season so far (19.3 yards per game), hauling in 12 passes on 18 targets.
- So far this season, 6.0% of the 300 passes thrown by his team have gone Washington's way.
- Washington (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 5.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Washington's matchup with the Lions.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- The 258.9 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Lions defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bears, Washington reeled in one pass for 42 yards (42 yards per reception) while being targeted three times.
- Washington has collected 55 receiving yards (18.3 per game), hauling in three balls on five targets during his last three games.
Washington's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
James Washington
18
6.0%
12
154
0
2
5.3%
Diontae Johnson
69
23.0%
45
530
3
6
15.8%
Chase Claypool
52
17.3%
29
433
1
7
18.4%
Najee Harris
52
17.3%
40
289
2
10
26.3%
Powered By Data Skrive