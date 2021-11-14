Before James Washington hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. This Week 10 matchup sees Washington's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) hit the field against the Detroit Lions (0-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

James Washington Prop Bet Odds

James Washington Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Washington has put up a 154-yard season so far (19.3 yards per game), hauling in 12 passes on 18 targets.

So far this season, 6.0% of the 300 passes thrown by his team have gone Washington's way.

Washington (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 5.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

The 258.9 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Lions defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bears, Washington reeled in one pass for 42 yards (42 yards per reception) while being targeted three times.

Washington has collected 55 receiving yards (18.3 per game), hauling in three balls on five targets during his last three games.

Washington's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % James Washington 18 6.0% 12 154 0 2 5.3% Diontae Johnson 69 23.0% 45 530 3 6 15.8% Chase Claypool 52 17.3% 29 433 1 7 18.4% Najee Harris 52 17.3% 40 289 2 10 26.3%

