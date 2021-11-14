Publish date:
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota
Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds
Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook's stat line reveals 27 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 38.5 yards per game, and has been targeted 42 times.
- So far this season, 13.1% of the 320 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 12.2% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 63.2% passing plays and 36.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Cook has averaged 51 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Vikings, 18.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cook has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Vikings.
- Note: Cook's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
- The 268.8 yards per game the Vikings are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- With 12 passing TDs conceded this season, the Vikings defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Cook caught four passes for 48 yards while being targeted four times.
- In his last three games, Cook has 10 catches (on 16 targets) for 98 yards and one touchdown, averaging 32.7 yards per game.
Cook's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jared Cook
42
13.1%
27
308
2
5
12.2%
Keenan Allen
82
25.6%
57
600
2
13
31.7%
Mike Williams
66
20.6%
37
575
6
8
19.5%
Austin Ekeler
45
14.1%
36
325
3
5
12.2%
