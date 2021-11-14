Jared Cook will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 10 matchup sees Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) take on the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook's stat line reveals 27 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 38.5 yards per game, and has been targeted 42 times.

So far this season, 13.1% of the 320 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 12.2% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 63.2% passing plays and 36.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Cook has averaged 51 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Vikings, 18.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cook has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Vikings.

Note: Cook's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The 268.8 yards per game the Vikings are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

With 12 passing TDs conceded this season, the Vikings defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Cook caught four passes for 48 yards while being targeted four times.

In his last three games, Cook has 10 catches (on 16 targets) for 98 yards and one touchdown, averaging 32.7 yards per game.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jared Cook 42 13.1% 27 308 2 5 12.2% Keenan Allen 82 25.6% 57 600 2 13 31.7% Mike Williams 66 20.6% 37 575 6 8 19.5% Austin Ekeler 45 14.1% 36 325 3 5 12.2%

