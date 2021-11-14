Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota

Author:

Jared Cook will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 10 matchup sees Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) take on the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook's stat line reveals 27 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 38.5 yards per game, and has been targeted 42 times.
  • So far this season, 13.1% of the 320 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 12.2% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have run 63.2% passing plays and 36.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Cook has averaged 51 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Vikings, 18.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cook has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Vikings.
  • Note: Cook's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • The 268.8 yards per game the Vikings are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 12 passing TDs conceded this season, the Vikings defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Cook caught four passes for 48 yards while being targeted four times.
  • In his last three games, Cook has 10 catches (on 16 targets) for 98 yards and one touchdown, averaging 32.7 yards per game.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jared Cook

42

13.1%

27

308

2

5

12.2%

Keenan Allen

82

25.6%

57

600

2

13

31.7%

Mike Williams

66

20.6%

37

575

6

8

19.5%

Austin Ekeler

45

14.1%

36

325

3

5

12.2%

