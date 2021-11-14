Publish date:
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Detroit vs. Pittsburgh
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goff has 1,995 passing yards (249.4 ypg), completing 66.9% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 13 times for 76 yards, averaging 9.5 yards per game.
- The Lions have called a pass in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
- Goff accounts for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 308 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In one matchup against the Steelers, Goff had 243 passing yards, 9.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Goff did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Steelers.
- The Steelers are allowing 260.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- The Steelers have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In Week 8 against the Eagles, Goff went 25-for-34 (73.5 percent) for 222 yards.
- Over his last three games, Goff has racked up 692 passing yards (230.7 per game) while completing 75 of 112 passes (67% completion percentage), with one touchdown and three interceptions.
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
T.J. Hockenson
64
20.6%
48
448
2
6
17.6%
D'Andre Swift
57
18.4%
47
415
2
6
17.6%
Kalif Raymond
40
12.9%
26
334
2
3
8.8%
