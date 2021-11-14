Before placing any wagers on Jared Goff's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Goff and the Detroit Lions (0-8) square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goff has 1,995 passing yards (249.4 ypg), completing 66.9% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 13 times for 76 yards, averaging 9.5 yards per game.

The Lions have called a pass in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Goff accounts for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 308 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In one matchup against the Steelers, Goff had 243 passing yards, 9.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Goff did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Steelers.

The Steelers are allowing 260.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In Week 8 against the Eagles, Goff went 25-for-34 (73.5 percent) for 222 yards.

Over his last three games, Goff has racked up 692 passing yards (230.7 per game) while completing 75 of 112 passes (67% completion percentage), with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % T.J. Hockenson 64 20.6% 48 448 2 6 17.6% D'Andre Swift 57 18.4% 47 415 2 6 17.6% Kalif Raymond 40 12.9% 26 334 2 3 8.8%

Powered By Data Skrive