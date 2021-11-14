Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Detroit vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Jared Goff's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Goff and the Detroit Lions (0-8) square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goff has 1,995 passing yards (249.4 ypg), completing 66.9% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 13 times for 76 yards, averaging 9.5 yards per game.
  • The Lions have called a pass in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Goff accounts for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 308 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In one matchup against the Steelers, Goff had 243 passing yards, 9.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Goff did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Steelers.
  • The Steelers are allowing 260.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Steelers have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In Week 8 against the Eagles, Goff went 25-for-34 (73.5 percent) for 222 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Goff has racked up 692 passing yards (230.7 per game) while completing 75 of 112 passes (67% completion percentage), with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

T.J. Hockenson

64

20.6%

48

448

2

6

17.6%

D'Andre Swift

57

18.4%

47

415

2

6

17.6%

Kalif Raymond

40

12.9%

26

334

2

3

8.8%

