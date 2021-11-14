Publish date:
Jarvis Landry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Cleveland vs. New England
Jarvis Landry Prop Bet Odds
Jarvis Landry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Landry's 29 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 193 yards (21.4 ypg).
- Landry has been the target of 29 of his team's 261 passing attempts this season, or 11.1% of the target share.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Landry has been on the receiving end of 10.7% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
- The Browns, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 48.9% of the time while running the football 51.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New England
- Against the Patriots, Landry has averaged 78.4 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 24.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Landry, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- Note: Landry's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
- The Patriots have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 246.0 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Landry grabbed three passes for 11 yards while being targeted five times.
- In his last three games, Landry has 13 receptions (23 targets) for 113 yards, averaging 37.7 yards per game.
Landry's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jarvis Landry
29
11.1%
19
193
0
3
10.7%
David Njoku
27
10.3%
21
341
2
5
17.9%
Donovan Peoples-Jones
18
6.9%
15
314
3
1
3.6%
Austin Hooper
30
11.5%
20
183
1
7
25.0%
