There will be player prop bet markets available for Jarvis Landry before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Landry and the Cleveland Browns (5-4) hit the field against the New England Patriots (5-4) in Week 10 at Gillette Stadium.

Jarvis Landry Prop Bet Odds

Jarvis Landry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Landry's 29 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 193 yards (21.4 ypg).

Landry has been the target of 29 of his team's 261 passing attempts this season, or 11.1% of the target share.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Landry has been on the receiving end of 10.7% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 48.9% of the time while running the football 51.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New England

Against the Patriots, Landry has averaged 78.4 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 24.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Landry, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

Note: Landry's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The Patriots have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 246.0 yards per game through the air.

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Landry grabbed three passes for 11 yards while being targeted five times.

In his last three games, Landry has 13 receptions (23 targets) for 113 yards, averaging 37.7 yards per game.

Landry's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jarvis Landry 29 11.1% 19 193 0 3 10.7% David Njoku 27 10.3% 21 341 2 5 17.9% Donovan Peoples-Jones 18 6.9% 15 314 3 1 3.6% Austin Hooper 30 11.5% 20 183 1 7 25.0%

