November 14, 2021
Jarvis Landry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Cleveland vs. New England

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Jarvis Landry before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Landry and the Cleveland Browns (5-4) hit the field against the New England Patriots (5-4) in Week 10 at Gillette Stadium.

Jarvis Landry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Landry's 29 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 193 yards (21.4 ypg).
  • Landry has been the target of 29 of his team's 261 passing attempts this season, or 11.1% of the target share.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Landry has been on the receiving end of 10.7% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Browns, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 48.9% of the time while running the football 51.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New England

  • Against the Patriots, Landry has averaged 78.4 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 24.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Landry, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • Note: Landry's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • The Patriots have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 246.0 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Landry grabbed three passes for 11 yards while being targeted five times.
  • In his last three games, Landry has 13 receptions (23 targets) for 113 yards, averaging 37.7 yards per game.

Landry's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jarvis Landry

29

11.1%

19

193

0

3

10.7%

David Njoku

27

10.3%

21

341

2

5

17.9%

Donovan Peoples-Jones

18

6.9%

15

314

3

1

3.6%

Austin Hooper

30

11.5%

20

183

1

7

25.0%

