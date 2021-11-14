Javonte Williams has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Williams' Denver Broncos (5-4) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) square off in Week 10 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Williams has 466 rushing yards (51.8 per game) on 95 carries with one touchdown.

And he has added 22 catches for 135 yards (15.0 per game) and one receiving TD.

He has handled 95, or 41.5%, of his team's 229 rushing attempts this season.

The Broncos, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.8% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are 20th in the league, giving up 119.7 yards per game.

The Eagles have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

Williams put together a 111-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cowboys, carrying the ball 17 times (averaging 6.5 yards per attempt).

Over his last three outings, Williams has run for 166 yards on 30 carries (55.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

He's also hauled in eight passes for 45 yards (15.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 95 41.5% 466 1 12 28.6% 4.9 Melvin Gordon III 109 47.6% 477 4 19 45.2% 4.4 Teddy Bridgewater 21 9.2% 69 1 8 19.0% 3.3 Damarea Crockett 3 1.3% 7 0 3 7.1% 2.3

Powered By Data Skrive