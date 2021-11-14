Publish date:
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo has passed for 1,754 yards while completing 65.3% of his throws (139-of-213), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions (219.3 yards per game).
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 33 rushing yards (4.1 ypg) on 23 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The 49ers have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
- Garoppolo accounts for 44.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 213 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Garoppolo's 262.8 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Rams are 12.3 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass in three of those contests against the Rams, and threw multiple TDs two times.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The Rams are allowing 272.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- With 10 passing TDs conceded this year, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Garoppolo completed 70.0% of his passes for 326 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
- Over his last three games, Garoppolo has racked up 829 passing yards (276.3 per game) while going 61-for-95 (64.2% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He has added seven rushing yards on eight carries with two touchdowns, averaging 2.3 yards per game.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
81
31.0%
49
882
4
7
25.0%
George Kittle
36
13.8%
25
328
1
1
3.6%
Brandon Aiyuk
31
11.9%
19
230
2
5
17.9%
