Jimmy Garoppolo will have several player props available when he hits the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has passed for 1,754 yards while completing 65.3% of his throws (139-of-213), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions (219.3 yards per game).

He's also helped out on the ground, with 33 rushing yards (4.1 ypg) on 23 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The 49ers have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Garoppolo accounts for 44.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 213 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Garoppolo's 262.8 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Rams are 12.3 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass in three of those contests against the Rams, and threw multiple TDs two times.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams are allowing 272.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

With 10 passing TDs conceded this year, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Garoppolo completed 70.0% of his passes for 326 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.

Over his last three games, Garoppolo has racked up 829 passing yards (276.3 per game) while going 61-for-95 (64.2% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.

He has added seven rushing yards on eight carries with two touchdowns, averaging 2.3 yards per game.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 81 31.0% 49 882 4 7 25.0% George Kittle 36 13.8% 25 328 1 1 3.6% Brandon Aiyuk 31 11.9% 19 230 2 5 17.9%

