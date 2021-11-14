Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Before Jonathan Taylor hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) play in a Week 10 matchup between AFC South rivals at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor's team-high 821 rushing yards (91.2 per game) have come on 140 carries, with eight touchdowns.
  • He also averages 32.6 receiving yards per game, catching 23 passes for 293 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 140, or 57.9%, of his team's 242 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Colts have run 55.8% passing plays and 44.2% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

6

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Against the Jaguars, Taylor has averaged 137.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 45.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Jaguars, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Allowing 103.4 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 12th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Colts are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (10 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Jets, Taylor rushed for 172 yards on 19 carries (averaging 9.1 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • He tacked on two receptions for 28 yards in the passing game.
  • Over his last three outings, Taylor has rushed for 349 yards (116.3 per game) on 53 carries with four touchdowns.
  • He has added eight receptions for 83 yards (27.7 per game).

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

140

57.9%

821

8

44

73.3%

5.9

Nyheim Hines

41

16.9%

191

2

5

8.3%

4.7

Carson Wentz

29

12.0%

121

1

8

13.3%

4.2

Marlon Mack

28

11.6%

101

0

2

3.3%

3.6

