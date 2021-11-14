Before Jonathan Taylor hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) play in a Week 10 matchup between AFC South rivals at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor's team-high 821 rushing yards (91.2 per game) have come on 140 carries, with eight touchdowns.

He also averages 32.6 receiving yards per game, catching 23 passes for 293 yards and one touchdown.

He has handled 140, or 57.9%, of his team's 242 rushing attempts this season.

The Colts have run 55.8% passing plays and 44.2% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Taylor's matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 6 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Against the Jaguars, Taylor has averaged 137.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 45.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Taylor has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Jaguars, and had multiple TDs in that game.

Allowing 103.4 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 12th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Colts are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (10 this season).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Jets, Taylor rushed for 172 yards on 19 carries (averaging 9.1 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.

He tacked on two receptions for 28 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three outings, Taylor has rushed for 349 yards (116.3 per game) on 53 carries with four touchdowns.

He has added eight receptions for 83 yards (27.7 per game).

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 140 57.9% 821 8 44 73.3% 5.9 Nyheim Hines 41 16.9% 191 2 5 8.3% 4.7 Carson Wentz 29 12.0% 121 1 8 13.3% 4.2 Marlon Mack 28 11.6% 101 0 2 3.3% 3.6

Powered By Data Skrive