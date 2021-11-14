Publish date:
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor's team-high 821 rushing yards (91.2 per game) have come on 140 carries, with eight touchdowns.
- He also averages 32.6 receiving yards per game, catching 23 passes for 293 yards and one touchdown.
- He has handled 140, or 57.9%, of his team's 242 rushing attempts this season.
- The Colts have run 55.8% passing plays and 44.2% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
6
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Against the Jaguars, Taylor has averaged 137.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 45.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Taylor has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Jaguars, and had multiple TDs in that game.
- Allowing 103.4 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 12th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Colts are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (10 this season).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Jets, Taylor rushed for 172 yards on 19 carries (averaging 9.1 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
- He tacked on two receptions for 28 yards in the passing game.
- Over his last three outings, Taylor has rushed for 349 yards (116.3 per game) on 53 carries with four touchdowns.
- He has added eight receptions for 83 yards (27.7 per game).
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor
140
57.9%
821
8
44
73.3%
5.9
Nyheim Hines
41
16.9%
191
2
5
8.3%
4.7
Carson Wentz
29
12.0%
121
1
8
13.3%
4.2
Marlon Mack
28
11.6%
101
0
2
3.3%
3.6
