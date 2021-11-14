Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Buffalo vs. New York

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Josh Allen, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 10 when Allen's Buffalo Bills (5-3) take on the New York Jets (2-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has thrown for 2,236 yards (279.5 per game) while completing 65.5% of his passes (209-of-319), with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He also has 319 rushing yards on 57 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 39.9 yards per game.
  • The Bills have thrown the football in 59.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Allen has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 52.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. New York

  • Allen's 180.7 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Jets are 103.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Allen threw a touchdown pass twice over those matchups against the Jets, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • The 291.0 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the Jets defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jaguars last week, Allen went 31-for-47 (66.0%) for 264 yards and two interceptions.
  • Allen added 50 yards on five carries, averaging 10 yards per attempt.
  • Allen has 866 passing yards (288.7 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 69.9% of his throws and collecting five touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also added 131 rushing yards (43.7 ypg) on 22 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

73

22.7%

48

588

3

13

23.2%

Emmanuel Sanders

51

15.8%

28

478

4

7

12.5%

Cole Beasley

67

20.8%

51

446

1

8

14.3%

