Publish date:
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Buffalo vs. New York
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has thrown for 2,236 yards (279.5 per game) while completing 65.5% of his passes (209-of-319), with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He also has 319 rushing yards on 57 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 39.9 yards per game.
- The Bills have thrown the football in 59.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
- Allen has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 52.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. New York
- Allen's 180.7 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Jets are 103.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Allen threw a touchdown pass twice over those matchups against the Jets, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- The 291.0 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the Jets defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jaguars last week, Allen went 31-for-47 (66.0%) for 264 yards and two interceptions.
- Allen added 50 yards on five carries, averaging 10 yards per attempt.
- Allen has 866 passing yards (288.7 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 69.9% of his throws and collecting five touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also added 131 rushing yards (43.7 ypg) on 22 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
73
22.7%
48
588
3
13
23.2%
Emmanuel Sanders
51
15.8%
28
478
4
7
12.5%
Cole Beasley
67
20.8%
51
446
1
8
14.3%
