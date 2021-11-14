Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Josh Allen, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 10 when Allen's Buffalo Bills (5-3) take on the New York Jets (2-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has thrown for 2,236 yards (279.5 per game) while completing 65.5% of his passes (209-of-319), with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also has 319 rushing yards on 57 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 39.9 yards per game.

The Bills have thrown the football in 59.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Allen has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 52.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. New York

Allen's 180.7 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Jets are 103.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Allen threw a touchdown pass twice over those matchups against the Jets, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.

The 291.0 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the Jets defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Jaguars last week, Allen went 31-for-47 (66.0%) for 264 yards and two interceptions.

Allen added 50 yards on five carries, averaging 10 yards per attempt.

Allen has 866 passing yards (288.7 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 69.9% of his throws and collecting five touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.

He's also added 131 rushing yards (43.7 ypg) on 22 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 73 22.7% 48 588 3 13 23.2% Emmanuel Sanders 51 15.8% 28 478 4 7 12.5% Cole Beasley 67 20.8% 51 446 1 8 14.3%

