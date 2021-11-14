Publish date:
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jacobs has churned out a team-high 280 rushing yards (35.0 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 18 catches for 129 yards (16.1 per game).
- His team has run the ball 193 times this season, and he's taken 73 of those attempts (37.8%).
- The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.8% of the time while running the football 38.2% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jacobs' matchup with the Chiefs.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Jacobs averaged 83.8 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups against the Chiefs, 27.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jacobs has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Chiefs, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Jacobs will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 121.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Chiefs have allowed 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Jacobs put together a 76-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Giants, carrying the ball 13 times (averaging 5.8 yards per carry).
- Jacobs also racked up 19 yards on four receptions.
- Over his last three games, Jacobs has taken 35 carries for 158 yards (52.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He also has 87 receiving yards on eight catches (29.0 yards per game) . .
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
73
37.8%
280
5
15
37.5%
3.8
Kenyan Drake
46
23.8%
190
2
10
25.0%
4.1
Peyton Barber
37
19.2%
143
1
7
17.5%
3.9
Marcus Mariota
3
1.6%
41
0
0
0.0%
13.7
Powered By Data Skrive