November 14, 2021
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City

Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Josh Jacobs ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC West foes take the field in Week 10 when Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) at Allegiant Stadium.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jacobs has churned out a team-high 280 rushing yards (35.0 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 18 catches for 129 yards (16.1 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 193 times this season, and he's taken 73 of those attempts (37.8%).
  • The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.8% of the time while running the football 38.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Jacobs averaged 83.8 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups against the Chiefs, 27.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jacobs has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Chiefs, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Jacobs will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 121.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Chiefs have allowed 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Jacobs put together a 76-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Giants, carrying the ball 13 times (averaging 5.8 yards per carry).
  • Jacobs also racked up 19 yards on four receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Jacobs has taken 35 carries for 158 yards (52.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He also has 87 receiving yards on eight catches (29.0 yards per game) .
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

73

37.8%

280

5

15

37.5%

3.8

Kenyan Drake

46

23.8%

190

2

10

25.0%

4.1

Peyton Barber

37

19.2%

143

1

7

17.5%

3.9

Marcus Mariota

3

1.6%

41

0

0

0.0%

13.7

