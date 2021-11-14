Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Josh Jacobs ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC West foes take the field in Week 10 when Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) at Allegiant Stadium.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs has churned out a team-high 280 rushing yards (35.0 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 18 catches for 129 yards (16.1 per game).

His team has run the ball 193 times this season, and he's taken 73 of those attempts (37.8%).

The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.8% of the time while running the football 38.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Jacobs averaged 83.8 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups against the Chiefs, 27.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jacobs has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Chiefs, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Jacobs will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 121.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.

This year the Chiefs have allowed 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Jacobs put together a 76-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Giants, carrying the ball 13 times (averaging 5.8 yards per carry).

Jacobs also racked up 19 yards on four receptions.

Over his last three games, Jacobs has taken 35 carries for 158 yards (52.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

He also has 87 receiving yards on eight catches (29.0 yards per game) . .

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 73 37.8% 280 5 15 37.5% 3.8 Kenyan Drake 46 23.8% 190 2 10 25.0% 4.1 Peyton Barber 37 19.2% 143 1 7 17.5% 3.9 Marcus Mariota 3 1.6% 41 0 0 0.0% 13.7

