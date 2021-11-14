Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Justin Herbert, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) square off in a Week 10 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert has 2,350 passing yards (293.8 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 66.1% of his throws and collecting 18 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 95 rushing yards on 28 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 11.9 yards per game.

The Chargers have run 63.2% passing plays and 36.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Herbert has thrown 41 passes in the red zone this season, 46.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Minnesota

The Vikings are allowing 268.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

With 12 passing TDs conceded this season, the Vikings defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles last week, Herbert went 32-for-38 (84.2%) for 356 yards with two touchdown passes.

He also ran the ball five times for 14 yards while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Herbert has 774 passing yards (258.0 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 64.3% of his throws and recording five touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.

He's also carried the ball nine times for 35 yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 82 25.6% 57 600 2 13 31.7% Mike Williams 66 20.6% 37 575 6 8 19.5% Austin Ekeler 45 14.1% 36 325 3 5 12.2%

