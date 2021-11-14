Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota

Author:

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Justin Herbert, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) square off in a Week 10 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Herbert has 2,350 passing yards (293.8 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 66.1% of his throws and collecting 18 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 95 rushing yards on 28 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 11.9 yards per game.
  • The Chargers have run 63.2% passing plays and 36.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Herbert has thrown 41 passes in the red zone this season, 46.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • The Vikings are allowing 268.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 12 passing TDs conceded this season, the Vikings defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Eagles last week, Herbert went 32-for-38 (84.2%) for 356 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • He also ran the ball five times for 14 yards while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Herbert has 774 passing yards (258.0 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 64.3% of his throws and recording five touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also carried the ball nine times for 35 yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

82

25.6%

57

600

2

13

31.7%

Mike Williams

66

20.6%

37

575

6

8

19.5%

Austin Ekeler

45

14.1%

36

325

3

5

12.2%

