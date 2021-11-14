Publish date:
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Herbert has 2,350 passing yards (293.8 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 66.1% of his throws and collecting 18 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on 95 rushing yards on 28 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 11.9 yards per game.
- The Chargers have run 63.2% passing plays and 36.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
- Herbert has thrown 41 passes in the red zone this season, 46.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- The Vikings are allowing 268.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- With 12 passing TDs conceded this season, the Vikings defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Eagles last week, Herbert went 32-for-38 (84.2%) for 356 yards with two touchdown passes.
- He also ran the ball five times for 14 yards while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Herbert has 774 passing yards (258.0 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 64.3% of his throws and recording five touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also carried the ball nine times for 35 yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.7 yards per game.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
82
25.6%
57
600
2
13
31.7%
Mike Williams
66
20.6%
37
575
6
8
19.5%
Austin Ekeler
45
14.1%
36
325
3
5
12.2%
