Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has reeled in 46 passes and leads his team with 632 receiving yards plus four touchdowns. He has been targeted 68 times, and averages 79.0 yards per game.
- Jefferson has been the target of 68 of his team's 304 passing attempts this season, or 22.4% of the target share.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 26.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have called a pass in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The 209.9 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The Chargers' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Ravens last week, Jefferson was targeted five times and picked up 69 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Jefferson has recorded 170 receiving yards (56.7 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 23 targets during his last three games.
Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
68
22.4%
46
632
4
9
26.5%
Adam Thielen
66
21.7%
45
477
7
10
29.4%
Tyler Conklin
44
14.5%
32
342
1
5
14.7%
K.J. Osborn
40
13.2%
29
341
2
2
5.9%
