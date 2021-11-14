Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Justin Jefferson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on FOX. Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has reeled in 46 passes and leads his team with 632 receiving yards plus four touchdowns. He has been targeted 68 times, and averages 79.0 yards per game.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 68 of his team's 304 passing attempts this season, or 22.4% of the target share.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 26.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have called a pass in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The 209.9 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chargers' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Ravens last week, Jefferson was targeted five times and picked up 69 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Jefferson has recorded 170 receiving yards (56.7 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 23 targets during his last three games.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

68

22.4%

46

632

4

9

26.5%

Adam Thielen

66

21.7%

45

477

7

10

29.4%

Tyler Conklin

44

14.5%

32

342

1

5

14.7%

K.J. Osborn

40

13.2%

29

341

2

2

5.9%

Powered By Data Skrive