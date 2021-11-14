In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Justin Jefferson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on FOX. Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has reeled in 46 passes and leads his team with 632 receiving yards plus four touchdowns. He has been targeted 68 times, and averages 79.0 yards per game.

Jefferson has been the target of 68 of his team's 304 passing attempts this season, or 22.4% of the target share.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 26.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have called a pass in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 209.9 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens last week, Jefferson was targeted five times and picked up 69 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Jefferson has recorded 170 receiving yards (56.7 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 23 targets during his last three games.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 68 22.4% 46 632 4 9 26.5% Adam Thielen 66 21.7% 45 477 7 10 29.4% Tyler Conklin 44 14.5% 32 342 1 5 14.7% K.J. Osborn 40 13.2% 29 341 2 2 5.9%

