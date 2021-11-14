Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles

Author:

K.J. Osborn has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Osborn's Minnesota Vikings (3-5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 10 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Osborn's 29 grabs have led to 341 yards (42.6 per game) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 40 times.
  • Osborn has been the target of 13.2% (40 total) of his team's 304 passing attempts this season.
  • Osborn has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 5.9% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Osborn's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The 209.9 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Ravens, Osborn was targeted two times, picking up 20 yards on one reception (averaging 20 yards per grab).
  • During his last three games, Osborn's nine grabs (on 12 targets) have led to 108 receiving yards (36.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

K.J. Osborn

40

13.2%

29

341

2

2

5.9%

Justin Jefferson

68

22.4%

46

632

4

9

26.5%

Adam Thielen

66

21.7%

45

477

7

10

29.4%

Tyler Conklin

44

14.5%

32

342

1

5

14.7%

