Publish date:
K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Osborn's 29 grabs have led to 341 yards (42.6 per game) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 40 times.
- Osborn has been the target of 13.2% (40 total) of his team's 304 passing attempts this season.
- Osborn has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 5.9% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The 209.9 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Ravens, Osborn was targeted two times, picking up 20 yards on one reception (averaging 20 yards per grab).
- During his last three games, Osborn's nine grabs (on 12 targets) have led to 108 receiving yards (36.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Osborn's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
K.J. Osborn
40
13.2%
29
341
2
2
5.9%
Justin Jefferson
68
22.4%
46
632
4
9
26.5%
Adam Thielen
66
21.7%
45
477
7
10
29.4%
Tyler Conklin
44
14.5%
32
342
1
5
14.7%
