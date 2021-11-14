K.J. Osborn has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Osborn's Minnesota Vikings (3-5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 10 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Osborn's 29 grabs have led to 341 yards (42.6 per game) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 40 times.

Osborn has been the target of 13.2% (40 total) of his team's 304 passing attempts this season.

Osborn has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 5.9% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 209.9 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Ravens, Osborn was targeted two times, picking up 20 yards on one reception (averaging 20 yards per grab).

During his last three games, Osborn's nine grabs (on 12 targets) have led to 108 receiving yards (36.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % K.J. Osborn 40 13.2% 29 341 2 2 5.9% Justin Jefferson 68 22.4% 46 632 4 9 26.5% Adam Thielen 66 21.7% 45 477 7 10 29.4% Tyler Conklin 44 14.5% 32 342 1 5 14.7%

