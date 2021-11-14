Kalif Raymond will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Raymond and the Detroit Lions (0-8) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Raymond has 334 receiving yards on 26 receptions (40 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 41.8 yards per game.

Raymond has been the target of 12.9% (40 total) of his team's 310 passing attempts this season.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 8.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.9% of the time while running the ball 37.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Raymond had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Steelers, 34.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).

Raymond did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Steelers.

The 260.6 passing yards the Steelers allow per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Steelers defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

Raymond did not have a catch in Week 8 versus the Eagles.

Raymond has reeled in 12 passes (16 targets) for 152 yards (50.7 per game) during his last three games.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kalif Raymond 40 12.9% 26 334 2 3 8.8% T.J. Hockenson 64 20.6% 48 448 2 6 17.6% D'Andre Swift 57 18.4% 47 415 2 6 17.6% Amon-Ra St. Brown 38 12.3% 27 250 0 5 14.7%

