Publish date:
Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Detroit vs. Pittsburgh
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Raymond has 334 receiving yards on 26 receptions (40 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 41.8 yards per game.
- Raymond has been the target of 12.9% (40 total) of his team's 310 passing attempts this season.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 8.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.9% of the time while running the ball 37.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Raymond had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Steelers, 34.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).
- Raymond did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Steelers.
- The 260.6 passing yards the Steelers allow per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Steelers defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Raymond did not have a catch in Week 8 versus the Eagles.
- Raymond has reeled in 12 passes (16 targets) for 152 yards (50.7 per game) during his last three games.
Raymond's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kalif Raymond
40
12.9%
26
334
2
3
8.8%
T.J. Hockenson
64
20.6%
48
448
2
6
17.6%
D'Andre Swift
57
18.4%
47
415
2
6
17.6%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
38
12.3%
27
250
0
5
14.7%
