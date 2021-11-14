Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC West foes will do battle in Week 10 of the NFL season when the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) battle the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City's games this season have gone over 52 points five of nine times.
  • So far this season, 50% of Las Vegas' games (4/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 52.
  • Sunday's total is 2.9 points higher than the combined 49.1 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.2 fewer than the 52 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Chiefs games this season is 53.8, 1.8 points more than Sunday's total of 52.
  • In 2020, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 47.6 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Kansas City has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • This season, the Chiefs have just two ATS wins in eight games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • This year, the Chiefs put up just 1.0 more point per game (24.6) than the Raiders surrender (23.6).
  • Kansas City is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.6 points.
  • The Chiefs average 392.1 yards per game, 51.5 more yards than the 340.6 the Raiders give up per outing.
  • When Kansas City picks up over 340.6 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over nine more times (19 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (10) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Raiders.
  • Las Vegas has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Raiders are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this season.
  • Las Vegas' games this season have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Raiders score 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 25.2 the Chiefs allow.
  • When Las Vegas puts up more than 25.2 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Raiders rack up only 13.1 more yards per game (394.5) than the Chiefs allow (381.4).
  • When Las Vegas picks up over 381.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Raiders have eight giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • This season, Las Vegas has gone over the total in three of four home games.
  • This season, Raiders home games average 47.5 points, 4.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).
  • Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, in away games.
  • The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-2) away from home as 3-point favorites or more.
  • Kansas City has gone over the total twice in four away games this season.
  • This season, Chiefs away games average 54.6 points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (52).

Powered by Data Skrive.