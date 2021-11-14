AFC West foes will do battle in Week 10 of the NFL season when the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) battle the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Kansas City's games this season have gone over 52 points five of nine times.

So far this season, 50% of Las Vegas' games (4/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 52.

Sunday's total is 2.9 points higher than the combined 49.1 PPG average of the two teams.

The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.2 fewer than the 52 total in this contest.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 53.8, 1.8 points more than Sunday's total of 52.

In 2020, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 47.6 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, the Chiefs have just two ATS wins in eight games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year, the Chiefs put up just 1.0 more point per game (24.6) than the Raiders surrender (23.6).

Kansas City is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.6 points.

The Chiefs average 392.1 yards per game, 51.5 more yards than the 340.6 the Raiders give up per outing.

When Kansas City picks up over 340.6 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over nine more times (19 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Raiders.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Raiders are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this season.

Las Vegas' games this season have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Raiders score 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 25.2 the Chiefs allow.

When Las Vegas puts up more than 25.2 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Raiders rack up only 13.1 more yards per game (394.5) than the Chiefs allow (381.4).

When Las Vegas picks up over 381.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Raiders have eight giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point underdogs or more.

This season, Las Vegas has gone over the total in three of four home games.

This season, Raiders home games average 47.5 points, 4.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).

Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, in away games.

The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-2) away from home as 3-point favorites or more.

Kansas City has gone over the total twice in four away games this season.

This season, Chiefs away games average 54.6 points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (52).

Powered by Data Skrive.