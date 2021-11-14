Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Keenan Allen, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has been targeted 82 times and has 57 catches, leading the Chargers with 600 yards (75.0 ypg) while hauling in two touchdowns this season.
  • Allen has been the target of 82 of his team's 320 passing attempts this season, or 25.6% of the target share.
  • Allen (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 31.7% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have run 63.2% passing plays and 36.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Allen's 99 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Vikings are 20.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Allen did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Vikings.
  • Note: Allen's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • The 268.8 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Allen put together a 104-yard performance against the Eagles last week on 12 catches while being targeted 13 times.
  • Allen's 23 catches have led to 231 yards (77.0 per game) and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 29 times.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

82

25.6%

57

600

2

13

31.7%

Mike Williams

66

20.6%

37

575

6

8

19.5%

Austin Ekeler

45

14.1%

36

325

3

5

12.2%

Jared Cook

42

13.1%

27

308

2

5

12.2%

Powered By Data Skrive