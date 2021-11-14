Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Keenan Allen, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has been targeted 82 times and has 57 catches, leading the Chargers with 600 yards (75.0 ypg) while hauling in two touchdowns this season.

Allen has been the target of 82 of his team's 320 passing attempts this season, or 25.6% of the target share.

Allen (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 31.7% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 63.2% passing plays and 36.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Allen's 99 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Vikings are 20.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Allen did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Vikings.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The 268.8 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

Allen put together a 104-yard performance against the Eagles last week on 12 catches while being targeted 13 times.

Allen's 23 catches have led to 231 yards (77.0 per game) and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 29 times.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 82 25.6% 57 600 2 13 31.7% Mike Williams 66 20.6% 37 575 6 8 19.5% Austin Ekeler 45 14.1% 36 325 3 5 12.2% Jared Cook 42 13.1% 27 308 2 5 12.2%

Powered By Data Skrive