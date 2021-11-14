Publish date:
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has been targeted 82 times and has 57 catches, leading the Chargers with 600 yards (75.0 ypg) while hauling in two touchdowns this season.
- Allen has been the target of 82 of his team's 320 passing attempts this season, or 25.6% of the target share.
- Allen (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 31.7% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 63.2% passing plays and 36.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Allen's 99 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Vikings are 20.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Allen did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Vikings.
- Note: Allen's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
- The 268.8 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Allen put together a 104-yard performance against the Eagles last week on 12 catches while being targeted 13 times.
- Allen's 23 catches have led to 231 yards (77.0 per game) and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 29 times.
Allen's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
82
25.6%
57
600
2
13
31.7%
Mike Williams
66
20.6%
37
575
6
8
19.5%
Austin Ekeler
45
14.1%
36
325
3
5
12.2%
Jared Cook
42
13.1%
27
308
2
5
12.2%
