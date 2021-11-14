Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Kirk Cousins for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cousins has thrown for 2,140 yards (267.5 per game) while completing 68.2% of his passes (206-of-302), with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions.

He has tacked on 76 rushing yards on 12 carries with one touchdown, averaging 9.5 yards per game.

The Vikings have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Cousins has attempted 34 of his 302 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Cousins averaged 179 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Chargers, 95.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Cousins threw a touchdown pass in each of those games against the Chargers.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

This week Cousins will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (209.9 yards allowed per game).

The Chargers have given up 10 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Cousins put together a 187-yard performance against the Ravens last week, completing 60.7% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.

Cousins tacked on one yard on one carry while rushing for one touchdown.

Cousins has 744 passing yards (248.0 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 65.8% of his throws and recording six touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.

He's also rushed six times for 35 yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 68 22.4% 46 632 4 9 26.5% Adam Thielen 66 21.7% 45 477 7 10 29.4% Tyler Conklin 44 14.5% 32 342 1 5 14.7%

