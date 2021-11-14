Publish date:
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cousins has thrown for 2,140 yards (267.5 per game) while completing 68.2% of his passes (206-of-302), with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He has tacked on 76 rushing yards on 12 carries with one touchdown, averaging 9.5 yards per game.
- The Vikings have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
- Cousins has attempted 34 of his 302 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Cousins averaged 179 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Chargers, 95.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Cousins threw a touchdown pass in each of those games against the Chargers.
- Note: Cousins' stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
- This week Cousins will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (209.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Chargers have given up 10 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Cousins put together a 187-yard performance against the Ravens last week, completing 60.7% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
- Cousins tacked on one yard on one carry while rushing for one touchdown.
- Cousins has 744 passing yards (248.0 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 65.8% of his throws and recording six touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also rushed six times for 35 yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.7 yards per game.
Cousins' Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
68
22.4%
46
632
4
9
26.5%
Adam Thielen
66
21.7%
45
477
7
10
29.4%
Tyler Conklin
44
14.5%
32
342
1
5
14.7%
