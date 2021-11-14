Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Kirk Cousins for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cousins has thrown for 2,140 yards (267.5 per game) while completing 68.2% of his passes (206-of-302), with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 76 rushing yards on 12 carries with one touchdown, averaging 9.5 yards per game.
  • The Vikings have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Cousins has attempted 34 of his 302 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Cousins averaged 179 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Chargers, 95.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Cousins threw a touchdown pass in each of those games against the Chargers.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • This week Cousins will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (209.9 yards allowed per game).
  • The Chargers have given up 10 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Cousins put together a 187-yard performance against the Ravens last week, completing 60.7% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • Cousins tacked on one yard on one carry while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Cousins has 744 passing yards (248.0 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 65.8% of his throws and recording six touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also rushed six times for 35 yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

68

22.4%

46

632

4

9

26.5%

Adam Thielen

66

21.7%

45

477

7

10

29.4%

Tyler Conklin

44

14.5%

32

342

1

5

14.7%

