Before Kyle Pitts hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pitts has been targeted 57 times and has 36 catches, leading the Falcons with 546 receiving yards (68.3 ypg) plus one touchdown.

Pitts has been the target of 18.8% (57 total) of his team's 304 passing attempts this season.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 20.5% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

The 287.5 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Pitts put together a 62-yard performance against the Saints last week on three catches (20.7 yards per catch) while being targeted seven times.

Pitts has racked up 238 receiving yards (79.3 per game), hauling in 12 balls on 21 targets in his last three games.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 57 18.8% 36 546 1 9 20.5% Cordarrelle Patterson 47 15.5% 38 459 5 9 20.5% Calvin Ridley 52 17.1% 31 281 2 10 22.7% Olamide Zaccheaus 22 7.2% 13 172 3 4 9.1%

