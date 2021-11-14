Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Atlanta vs. Dallas

Author:

Before Kyle Pitts hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pitts has been targeted 57 times and has 36 catches, leading the Falcons with 546 receiving yards (68.3 ypg) plus one touchdown.
  • Pitts has been the target of 18.8% (57 total) of his team's 304 passing attempts this season.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 20.5% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pitts' matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • The 287.5 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Pitts put together a 62-yard performance against the Saints last week on three catches (20.7 yards per catch) while being targeted seven times.
  • Pitts has racked up 238 receiving yards (79.3 per game), hauling in 12 balls on 21 targets in his last three games.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

57

18.8%

36

546

1

9

20.5%

Cordarrelle Patterson

47

15.5%

38

459

5

9

20.5%

Calvin Ridley

52

17.1%

31

281

2

10

22.7%

Olamide Zaccheaus

22

7.2%

13

172

3

4

9.1%

Powered By Data Skrive