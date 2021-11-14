Publish date:
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Atlanta vs. Dallas
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pitts has been targeted 57 times and has 36 catches, leading the Falcons with 546 receiving yards (68.3 ypg) plus one touchdown.
- Pitts has been the target of 18.8% (57 total) of his team's 304 passing attempts this season.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 20.5% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- The 287.5 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Pitts put together a 62-yard performance against the Saints last week on three catches (20.7 yards per catch) while being targeted seven times.
- Pitts has racked up 238 receiving yards (79.3 per game), hauling in 12 balls on 21 targets in his last three games.
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
57
18.8%
36
546
1
9
20.5%
Cordarrelle Patterson
47
15.5%
38
459
5
9
20.5%
Calvin Ridley
52
17.1%
31
281
2
10
22.7%
Olamide Zaccheaus
22
7.2%
13
172
3
4
9.1%
