In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Laviska Shenault Jr. and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC South rivals play in Week 10 when Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) meet the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shenault has caught 32 passes on 49 targets for 343 yards, averaging 42.9 yards per game.

Shenault has been the target of 49 of his team's 298 passing attempts this season, or 16.4% of the target share.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Shenault has been on the receiving end of 11.5% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have thrown the football in 61.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Against the Colts, Shenault has averaged 52.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 14.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Shenault, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch every time. And he had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The Colts are allowing 274.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Colts' defense is 32nd in the NFL, allowing 2.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Shenault put together a 24-yard performance against the Bills last week on four catches while being targeted four times.

During his last three games, Shenault has put up 30.3 yards per game, reeling in 12 passes on 18 targets.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 49 16.4% 32 343 0 3 11.5% Marvin Jones Jr. 60 20.1% 36 399 3 8 30.8% Dan Arnold 43 - 29 332 0 3 - Jamal Agnew 31 10.4% 21 211 1 3 11.5%

