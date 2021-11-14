Publish date:
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Tampa Bay vs. Washington
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Fournette, has carried the ball 101 times for 439 yards (54.9 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He's also added 30 catches for 239 yards (29.9 per game).
- He has handled 101, or 56.4%, of his team's 179 rushing attempts this season.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 66.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Washington
- Fournette averaged 69.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Football Team, 6.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Fournette, in two matchups versus the Football Team, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Allowing 102.6 rushing yards per game, the Football Team have the 11th-ranked run defense in the league.
- This season the Football Team have allowed seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 10th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 8 matchup with the Saints, Fournette ran for 26 yards on eight carries.
- He put up 17 yards on three receptions.
- Fournette has 188 yards on 45 carries (62.7 ypg) with three rushing touchdowns during his last three games.
- He also has 11 catches for 72 receiving yards (24.0 per game).
Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Leonard Fournette
101
56.4%
439
4
25
56.8%
4.3
Ronald Jones II
44
24.6%
194
1
9
20.5%
4.4
Giovani Bernard
6
3.4%
51
0
0
0.0%
8.5
Tom Brady
14
7.8%
39
1
6
13.6%
2.8
