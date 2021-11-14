There will be player prop bets available for Leonard Fournette before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) meet the Washington Football Team (2-6) in Week 10 at FedExField.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Fournette, has carried the ball 101 times for 439 yards (54.9 per game), with four touchdowns.

He's also added 30 catches for 239 yards (29.9 per game).

He has handled 101, or 56.4%, of his team's 179 rushing attempts this season.

The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 66.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fournette's matchup with Washington.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Washington

Fournette averaged 69.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Football Team, 6.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Fournette, in two matchups versus the Football Team, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Allowing 102.6 rushing yards per game, the Football Team have the 11th-ranked run defense in the league.

This season the Football Team have allowed seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 8 matchup with the Saints, Fournette ran for 26 yards on eight carries.

He put up 17 yards on three receptions.

Fournette has 188 yards on 45 carries (62.7 ypg) with three rushing touchdowns during his last three games.

He also has 11 catches for 72 receiving yards (24.0 per game).

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Leonard Fournette 101 56.4% 439 4 25 56.8% 4.3 Ronald Jones II 44 24.6% 194 1 9 20.5% 4.4 Giovani Bernard 6 3.4% 51 0 0 0.0% 8.5 Tom Brady 14 7.8% 39 1 6 13.6% 2.8

Powered By Data Skrive