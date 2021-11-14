Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Tampa Bay vs. Washington

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Leonard Fournette before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) meet the Washington Football Team (2-6) in Week 10 at FedExField.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Fournette, has carried the ball 101 times for 439 yards (54.9 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He's also added 30 catches for 239 yards (29.9 per game).
  • He has handled 101, or 56.4%, of his team's 179 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 66.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Fournette averaged 69.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Football Team, 6.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Fournette, in two matchups versus the Football Team, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Allowing 102.6 rushing yards per game, the Football Team have the 11th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This season the Football Team have allowed seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 8 matchup with the Saints, Fournette ran for 26 yards on eight carries.
  • He put up 17 yards on three receptions.
  • Fournette has 188 yards on 45 carries (62.7 ypg) with three rushing touchdowns during his last three games.
  • He also has 11 catches for 72 receiving yards (24.0 per game).

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Leonard Fournette

101

56.4%

439

4

25

56.8%

4.3

Ronald Jones II

44

24.6%

194

1

9

20.5%

4.4

Giovani Bernard

6

3.4%

51

0

0

0.0%

8.5

Tom Brady

14

7.8%

39

1

6

13.6%

2.8

