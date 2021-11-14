The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) will clash with the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Odds for Chargers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have scored at least 53.5 points only two times this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of Minnesota's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 53.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.2, is 4.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 4.5 points more than the 49 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.6, 2.9 points fewer than Sunday's total of 53.5.

The 53.5 total in this game is 3.6 points higher than the 49.9 average total in Vikings games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Chargers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Chargers average 24.9 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per contest the Vikings give up.

When Los Angeles scores more than 23.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Chargers rack up only 1.3 more yards per game (384.9), than the Vikings give up per contest (383.6).

In games that Los Angeles piles up more than 383.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Vikings have forced (11).

Vikings stats and trends

Against the spread, Minnesota is 4-4-0 this season.

This season, the Vikings have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Vikings score just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Chargers allow (25.1).

Minnesota is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team notches more than 25.1 points.

The Vikings collect 26.5 more yards per game (385.1) than the Chargers give up (358.6).

Minnesota is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 358.6 yards.

This season the Vikings have five turnovers, five fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.

The Chargers have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.

This season, in four home games, Los Angeles has hit the over twice.

The average total in Chargers home games this season is 51.1 points, 2.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).

Minnesota is 1-3 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, away from home.

Minnesota has hit the over in all four of their road games this season.

Vikings away games this season average 48.6 total points, 4.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).

