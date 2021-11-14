Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) will clash with the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in Week 10 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chargers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have scored at least 53.5 points only two times this season.
  • So far this season, 37.5% of Minnesota's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 53.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.2, is 4.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 4.5 points more than the 49 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.6, 2.9 points fewer than Sunday's total of 53.5.
  • The 53.5 total in this game is 3.6 points higher than the 49.9 average total in Vikings games this season.
  • Los Angeles has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Chargers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Chargers average 24.9 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per contest the Vikings give up.
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 23.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Chargers rack up only 1.3 more yards per game (384.9), than the Vikings give up per contest (383.6).
  • In games that Los Angeles piles up more than 383.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Vikings have forced (11).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Vikings.
  • Against the spread, Minnesota is 4-4-0 this season.
  • This season, the Vikings have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Vikings score just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Chargers allow (25.1).
  • Minnesota is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team notches more than 25.1 points.
  • The Vikings collect 26.5 more yards per game (385.1) than the Chargers give up (358.6).
  • Minnesota is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 358.6 yards.
  • This season the Vikings have five turnovers, five fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.
  • The Chargers have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • This season, in four home games, Los Angeles has hit the over twice.
  • The average total in Chargers home games this season is 51.1 points, 2.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).
  • Minnesota is 1-3 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, away from home.
  • Minnesota has hit the over in all four of their road games this season.
  • Vikings away games this season average 48.6 total points, 4.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.