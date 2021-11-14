Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Rams (7-2) and San Francisco 49ers (3-5) will face each other in a Week 10 NFL clash of NFC West opponents.

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.
  • San Francisco's games have gone over 49.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
  • Monday's over/under is 2.6 points lower than the two team's combined 52.1 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.4 points above the 47.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Monday's over/under.
  • The 46.8 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 2.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-5-0 this year.
  • This season, the Rams have just two ATS wins in seven games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Rams score 29.0 points per game, 3.7 more than the 49ers allow per matchup (25.3).
  • Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.3 points.
  • The Rams collect 61.2 more yards per game (399.3) than the 49ers give up per matchup (338.1).
  • When Los Angeles amasses over 338.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (5).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the 49ers.
  • So far this year San Francisco has two wins against the spread.
  • This season, the 49ers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
  • The 49ers average just 1.3 more points per game (23.1) than the Rams surrender (21.8).
  • When San Francisco puts up more than 21.8 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The 49ers average 365.6 yards per game, just 17.4 more than the 348.2 the Rams give up.
  • When San Francisco piles up more than 348.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The 49ers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-4 overall.
  • At home, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.
  • In four home games this year, San Francisco has hit the over three times.
  • The average total in 49ers home games this season is 47.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
  • On the road, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 4-0 overall.
  • The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) on the road as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • In four away games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Rams away games average 49.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

