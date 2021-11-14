The Los Angeles Rams (7-2) and San Francisco 49ers (3-5) will face each other in a Week 10 NFL clash of NFC West opponents.

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.

San Francisco's games have gone over 49.5 points in three of eight chances this season.

Monday's over/under is 2.6 points lower than the two team's combined 52.1 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 2.4 points above the 47.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Monday's over/under.

The 46.8 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 2.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-5-0 this year.

This season, the Rams have just two ATS wins in seven games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Rams score 29.0 points per game, 3.7 more than the 49ers allow per matchup (25.3).

Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.3 points.

The Rams collect 61.2 more yards per game (399.3) than the 49ers give up per matchup (338.1).

When Los Angeles amasses over 338.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (5).

49ers stats and trends

So far this year San Francisco has two wins against the spread.

This season, the 49ers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The 49ers average just 1.3 more points per game (23.1) than the Rams surrender (21.8).

When San Francisco puts up more than 21.8 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The 49ers average 365.6 yards per game, just 17.4 more than the 348.2 the Rams give up.

When San Francisco piles up more than 348.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The 49ers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-4 overall.

At home, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.

In four home games this year, San Francisco has hit the over three times.

The average total in 49ers home games this season is 47.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

On the road, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 4-0 overall.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) on the road as 3.5-point favorites or more.

In four away games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.

This season, Rams away games average 49.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

