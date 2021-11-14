The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-7, 0-0 C-USA) have a C-USA matchup versus the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-9, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to put up more than 51 points in seven of 10 games this season.

Southern Miss' games have gone over 51 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.6, is 8.4 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

This contest's total is 12.7 points under the 63.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 58.4 points, a number 7.4 points higher than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 49.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

In Louisiana Tech's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the point total in 70% of its opportunities (seven times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs average 28.6 points per game, comparable to the 29.9 per matchup the Golden Eagles allow.

Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.9 points.

The Bulldogs average 28.0 more yards per game (393.0) than the Golden Eagles allow per outing (365.0).

When Louisiana Tech totals more than 365.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Eagles have forced (14).

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

So far this year Southern Miss has two wins against the spread.

The Golden Eagles have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 17.5 points or more (in two chances).

Southern Miss' games this year have gone over the total in just two out of 10 opportunities (20%).

The Golden Eagles rack up 19.8 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Bulldogs surrender (33.8).

The Golden Eagles collect 202.8 fewer yards per game (245.7) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (448.5).

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over eight more times (25 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (17) this season.

