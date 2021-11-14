ACC rivals will meet when the Louisville Cardinals (5-5, 0-0 ACC) meet the Duke Blue Devils (3-7, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Louisville vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Louisville and its opponents have combined to put up more than 60 points in three of nine games this season.

Duke and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in four of 10 games this season.

Thursday's total is 5.8 points higher than the combined 54.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 1.8 points fewer than the 61.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 60.1 points per game in 2021, 0.1 more than Thursday's total.

The 60-point total for this game is 1.4 points below the 61.4 points per game average total in Blue Devils games this season.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 19 points or more.

Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Cardinals average 6.8 fewer points per game (30.0) than the Blue Devils surrender (36.8).

When Louisville scores more than 36.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cardinals average 62.1 fewer yards per game (436.8) than the Blue Devils allow per outing (498.9).

When Louisville amasses more than 498.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year, the Cardinals have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Blue Devils have takeaways (14).

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Blue Devils have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 19 points or more.

Duke's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Blue Devils put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.2) than the Cardinals surrender (25.0).

Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team notches more than 25.0 points.

The Blue Devils collect 49.6 more yards per game (434.8) than the Cardinals give up (385.2).

In games that Duke picks up more than 385.2 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 18 times, five more than the Cardinals' takeaways (13).

Season Stats