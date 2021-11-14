Publish date:
Louisville vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Louisville vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Louisville and its opponents have combined to put up more than 60 points in three of nine games this season.
- Duke and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in four of 10 games this season.
- Thursday's total is 5.8 points higher than the combined 54.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 1.8 points fewer than the 61.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 60.1 points per game in 2021, 0.1 more than Thursday's total.
- The 60-point total for this game is 1.4 points below the 61.4 points per game average total in Blue Devils games this season.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 19 points or more.
- Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Cardinals average 6.8 fewer points per game (30.0) than the Blue Devils surrender (36.8).
- When Louisville scores more than 36.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Cardinals average 62.1 fewer yards per game (436.8) than the Blue Devils allow per outing (498.9).
- When Louisville amasses more than 498.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This year, the Cardinals have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Blue Devils have takeaways (14).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisville at SISportsbook.
Duke Stats and Trends
- Duke has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Blue Devils have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 19 points or more.
- Duke's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Blue Devils put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.2) than the Cardinals surrender (25.0).
- Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team notches more than 25.0 points.
- The Blue Devils collect 49.6 more yards per game (434.8) than the Cardinals give up (385.2).
- In games that Duke picks up more than 385.2 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This season the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 18 times, five more than the Cardinals' takeaways (13).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Louisville
|Stats
|Duke
30.0
Avg. Points Scored
24.2
25.0
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
436.8
Avg. Total Yards
434.8
385.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
498.9
12
Giveaways
18
13
Takeaways
14