November 14, 2021
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - New England vs. Cleveland

There will be player prop bets available for Mac Jones ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Jones and the New England Patriots (5-4) hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (5-4) in Week 10 at Gillette Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Jones has racked up 2,135 passing yards (237.2 per game) while completing 204 of 300 passes (68% completion percentage), with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 19 times for 59 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per game.
  • The Patriots, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.
  • Jones has attempted 43 of his 300 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • The 244.8 passing yards the Browns yield per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Browns have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Panthers last week, Jones went 12-for-18 (66.7%) for 139 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
  • Jones has 663 passing yards (221.0 ypg), completing 60.7% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
  • He also has 33 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 11.0 yards per game.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

72

23.5%

46

434

0

7

16.3%

Kendrick Bourne

39

12.7%

29

422

2

2

4.7%

Nelson Agholor

42

13.7%

22

335

2

5

11.6%

