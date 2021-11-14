Publish date:
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - New England vs. Cleveland
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Jones has racked up 2,135 passing yards (237.2 per game) while completing 204 of 300 passes (68% completion percentage), with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 19 times for 59 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per game.
- The Patriots, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.
- Jones has attempted 43 of his 300 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- The 244.8 passing yards the Browns yield per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Browns have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Panthers last week, Jones went 12-for-18 (66.7%) for 139 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
- Jones has 663 passing yards (221.0 ypg), completing 60.7% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
- He also has 33 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 11.0 yards per game.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
72
23.5%
46
434
0
7
16.3%
Kendrick Bourne
39
12.7%
29
422
2
2
4.7%
Nelson Agholor
42
13.7%
22
335
2
5
11.6%
