There will be player prop bets available for Mac Jones ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Jones and the New England Patriots (5-4) hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (5-4) in Week 10 at Gillette Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Jones has racked up 2,135 passing yards (237.2 per game) while completing 204 of 300 passes (68% completion percentage), with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 19 times for 59 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per game.

The Patriots, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.

Jones has attempted 43 of his 300 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Cleveland

The 244.8 passing yards the Browns yield per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Browns have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Panthers last week, Jones went 12-for-18 (66.7%) for 139 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.

Jones has 663 passing yards (221.0 ypg), completing 60.7% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

He also has 33 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 11.0 yards per game.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 72 23.5% 46 434 0 7 16.3% Kendrick Bourne 39 12.7% 29 422 2 2 4.7% Nelson Agholor 42 13.7% 22 335 2 5 11.6%

