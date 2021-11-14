Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mark Ingram II and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Ingram's New Orleans Saints (5-3) and the Tennessee Titans (7-2) square off in Week 10 at Nissan Stadium.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Ingram has piled up 107 carries for 364 yards (40.4 per game) and one touchdown.

He also averages 7.8 receiving yards per game, catching 14 passes for 70 yards.

The Saints, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Against the Titans, Ingram's eight rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 50.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ingram, in three matchups against the Titans, has not run for a TD.

Note: Ingram's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The Titans have the NFL's eighth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 100.0 yards per game.

The Titans have conceded eight rushing touchdowns, 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Falcons last week, Ingram rushed nine times for 43 yards (4.8 yards per attempt).

Ingram also tacked on 21 yards on five receptions.

During his last three games, Ingram has 79 rushing yards on 21 carries (26.3 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

He also has 10 catches for 64 yards (21.3 per game).

Ingram's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mark Ingram II 107 - 364 1 15 - 3.4 Alvin Kamara 146 59.8% 530 3 22 55.0% 3.6 Jameis Winston 32 13.1% 166 1 4 10.0% 5.2 Taysom Hill 17 7.0% 81 3 9 22.5% 4.8

Powered By Data Skrive