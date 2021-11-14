Publish date:
Mark Ingram II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - New Orleans vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds
Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Ingram has piled up 107 carries for 364 yards (40.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- He also averages 7.8 receiving yards per game, catching 14 passes for 70 yards.
- The Saints, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.7% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ingram's matchup with the Titans.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Against the Titans, Ingram's eight rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 50.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ingram, in three matchups against the Titans, has not run for a TD.
- Note: Ingram's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- The Titans have the NFL's eighth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 100.0 yards per game.
- The Titans have conceded eight rushing touchdowns, 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Falcons last week, Ingram rushed nine times for 43 yards (4.8 yards per attempt).
- Ingram also tacked on 21 yards on five receptions.
- During his last three games, Ingram has 79 rushing yards on 21 carries (26.3 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
- He also has 10 catches for 64 yards (21.3 per game).
Ingram's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Mark Ingram II
107
-
364
1
15
-
3.4
Alvin Kamara
146
59.8%
530
3
22
55.0%
3.6
Jameis Winston
32
13.1%
166
1
4
10.0%
5.2
Taysom Hill
17
7.0%
81
3
9
22.5%
4.8
Powered By Data Skrive