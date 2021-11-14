Publish date:
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - New Orleans vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Callaway's stat line this year features 22 grabs for 309 yards and four touchdowns. He is averaging 38.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 39 times.
- Callaway has been the target of 16.5% (39 total) of his team's 237 passing attempts this season.
- Callaway (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.4% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints have thrown the ball in 49.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Callaway's matchup with the Titans.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- This week Callaway will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (284.7 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Callaway put together a 25-yard performance against the Falcons last week on three catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Callaway's 18 targets have resulted in nine receptions for 87 yards (29.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Callaway's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
39
16.5%
22
309
4
6
15.4%
Deonte Harris
31
13.1%
21
323
2
3
7.7%
Alvin Kamara
44
18.6%
32
310
4
7
17.9%
Adam Trautman
26
11.0%
15
151
0
6
15.4%
Powered By Data Skrive