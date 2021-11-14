There will be player prop betting options available for Marquez Callaway before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Callaway's New Orleans Saints (5-3) and the Tennessee Titans (7-2) face off in a Week 10 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Callaway's stat line this year features 22 grabs for 309 yards and four touchdowns. He is averaging 38.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 39 times.

Callaway has been the target of 16.5% (39 total) of his team's 237 passing attempts this season.

Callaway (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.4% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have thrown the ball in 49.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

This week Callaway will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (284.7 yards allowed per game).

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Callaway put together a 25-yard performance against the Falcons last week on three catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Callaway's 18 targets have resulted in nine receptions for 87 yards (29.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 39 16.5% 22 309 4 6 15.4% Deonte Harris 31 13.1% 21 323 2 3 7.7% Alvin Kamara 44 18.6% 32 310 4 7 17.9% Adam Trautman 26 11.0% 15 151 0 6 15.4%

