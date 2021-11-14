Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - New Orleans vs. Tennessee

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Marquez Callaway before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Callaway's New Orleans Saints (5-3) and the Tennessee Titans (7-2) face off in a Week 10 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Callaway's stat line this year features 22 grabs for 309 yards and four touchdowns. He is averaging 38.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 39 times.
  • Callaway has been the target of 16.5% (39 total) of his team's 237 passing attempts this season.
  • Callaway (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.4% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints have thrown the ball in 49.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • This week Callaway will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (284.7 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Callaway put together a 25-yard performance against the Falcons last week on three catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Callaway's 18 targets have resulted in nine receptions for 87 yards (29.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

39

16.5%

22

309

4

6

15.4%

Deonte Harris

31

13.1%

21

323

2

3

7.7%

Alvin Kamara

44

18.6%

32

310

4

7

17.9%

Adam Trautman

26

11.0%

15

151

0

6

15.4%

