Before placing any bets on Marvin Jones Jr.'s player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South opponents meet in Week 10 when Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) take the field against the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones' 399 receiving yards (49.9 per game) are the best mark amongst the Jaguars. He's been targeted 60 times, and has 36 catches and three touchdowns.

Jones has been the target of 60 of his team's 298 passing attempts this season, or 20.1% of the target share.

Jones has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 30.8% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Jones is averaging 62 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Colts, 17.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).

Jones has caught a touchdown pass against the Colts once, and had multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Jones' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The Colts are conceding 274.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Colts have allowed 23 passing TDs this year (2.6 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Bills last week, Jones was targeted five times and picked up 21 yards on three receptions.

Jones' stat line over his last three games includes 15 grabs for 156 yards and one touchdown. He put up 52.0 yards per game, and was targeted 23 times.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 60 20.1% 36 399 3 8 30.8% Laviska Shenault Jr. 49 16.4% 32 343 0 3 11.5% Dan Arnold 43 - 29 332 0 3 - Jamal Agnew 31 10.4% 21 211 1 3 11.5%

