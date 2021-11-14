Publish date:
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Atlanta vs. Dallas
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ryan has passed for 2,157 yards (269.6 per game) while completing 69.4% of his passes (209-for-301), with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 37 rushing yards (4.6 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.5% of the time while running the football 38.5% of the time.
- Ryan has thrown 44 passes in the red zone this season, 61.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Ryan averaged 259.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Cowboys, 31.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Ryan threw multiple touchdown passes in all of those games against the Cowboys, while throwing multiple TDs two times.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
- The 287.5 passing yards the Cowboys yield per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Cowboys' defense is 17th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Saints last week, Ryan went 23-for-30 (76.7%) for 343 yards with two touchdown passes.
- Ryan tacked on eight yards on five carries while rushing for one touchdown.
- Ryan has passed for 825 yards while completing 70.1% of his throws (68-of-97), with five touchdowns and three interceptions (275.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 11 rushing yards (3.7 ypg) on 10 carries with one rushing touchdown.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
57
18.8%
36
546
1
9
20.5%
Cordarrelle Patterson
47
15.5%
38
459
5
9
20.5%
Calvin Ridley
52
17.1%
31
281
2
10
22.7%
