In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Matt Ryan for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 10 matchup sees Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (4-4) take on the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ryan has passed for 2,157 yards (269.6 per game) while completing 69.4% of his passes (209-for-301), with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 37 rushing yards (4.6 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.5% of the time while running the football 38.5% of the time.

Ryan has thrown 44 passes in the red zone this season, 61.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Dallas

Ryan averaged 259.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Cowboys, 31.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Ryan threw multiple touchdown passes in all of those games against the Cowboys, while throwing multiple TDs two times.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

The 287.5 passing yards the Cowboys yield per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cowboys' defense is 17th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Saints last week, Ryan went 23-for-30 (76.7%) for 343 yards with two touchdown passes.

Ryan tacked on eight yards on five carries while rushing for one touchdown.

Ryan has passed for 825 yards while completing 70.1% of his throws (68-of-97), with five touchdowns and three interceptions (275.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 11 rushing yards (3.7 ypg) on 10 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 57 18.8% 36 546 1 9 20.5% Cordarrelle Patterson 47 15.5% 38 459 5 9 20.5% Calvin Ridley 52 17.1% 31 281 2 10 22.7%

