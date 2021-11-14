Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Atlanta vs. Dallas

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Matt Ryan for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 10 matchup sees Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (4-4) take on the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ryan has passed for 2,157 yards (269.6 per game) while completing 69.4% of his passes (209-for-301), with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 37 rushing yards (4.6 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.5% of the time while running the football 38.5% of the time.
  • Ryan has thrown 44 passes in the red zone this season, 61.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Ryan averaged 259.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Cowboys, 31.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Ryan threw multiple touchdown passes in all of those games against the Cowboys, while throwing multiple TDs two times.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • The 287.5 passing yards the Cowboys yield per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Cowboys' defense is 17th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Saints last week, Ryan went 23-for-30 (76.7%) for 343 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • Ryan tacked on eight yards on five carries while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Ryan has passed for 825 yards while completing 70.1% of his throws (68-of-97), with five touchdowns and three interceptions (275.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 11 rushing yards (3.7 ypg) on 10 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

57

18.8%

36

546

1

9

20.5%

Cordarrelle Patterson

47

15.5%

38

459

5

9

20.5%

Calvin Ridley

52

17.1%

31

281

2

10

22.7%

