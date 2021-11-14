Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Monday's NFL action, including for Matthew Stafford, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (7-2) and the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) square off in a Week 10 matchup between NFC West opponents at Levi's Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford has thrown for 2,771 yards (307.9 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 68.2% of his passes and recording 23 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 37 rushing yards (4.1 ypg) on 22 carries.
  • The Rams have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Stafford has thrown 68 passes in the red zone this season, 59.6% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Stafford recorded 347 passing yards in one matchup against the 49ers, 57.5 yards above his over/under for Monday.
  • Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the 49ers.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 49ers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 223.0 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Titans, Stafford completed 64.6% of his passes for 294 yards, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • He also carried the ball two times for 13 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry on the ground.
  • Stafford has put up 933 passing yards (311.0 ypg) on 80-of-121 with seven touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

103

31.7%

74

1019

10

21

30.9%

Robert Woods

69

21.2%

45

556

4

16

23.5%

Van Jefferson

46

14.2%

27

433

3

8

11.8%

Powered By Data Skrive