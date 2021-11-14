Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Monday's NFL action, including for Matthew Stafford, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (7-2) and the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) square off in a Week 10 matchup between NFC West opponents at Levi's Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has thrown for 2,771 yards (307.9 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 68.2% of his passes and recording 23 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 37 rushing yards (4.1 ypg) on 22 carries.

The Rams have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford has thrown 68 passes in the red zone this season, 59.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Stafford recorded 347 passing yards in one matchup against the 49ers, 57.5 yards above his over/under for Monday.

Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the 49ers.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 223.0 yards per game through the air.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Titans, Stafford completed 64.6% of his passes for 294 yards, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.

He also carried the ball two times for 13 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry on the ground.

Stafford has put up 933 passing yards (311.0 ypg) on 80-of-121 with seven touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 103 31.7% 74 1019 10 21 30.9% Robert Woods 69 21.2% 45 556 4 16 23.5% Van Jefferson 46 14.2% 27 433 3 8 11.8%

Powered By Data Skrive