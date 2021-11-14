Publish date:
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford has thrown for 2,771 yards (307.9 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 68.2% of his passes and recording 23 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 37 rushing yards (4.1 ypg) on 22 carries.
- The Rams have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
- Stafford has thrown 68 passes in the red zone this season, 59.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Stafford recorded 347 passing yards in one matchup against the 49ers, 57.5 yards above his over/under for Monday.
- Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the 49ers.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 49ers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 223.0 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Titans, Stafford completed 64.6% of his passes for 294 yards, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
- He also carried the ball two times for 13 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry on the ground.
- Stafford has put up 933 passing yards (311.0 ypg) on 80-of-121 with seven touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
103
31.7%
74
1019
10
21
30.9%
Robert Woods
69
21.2%
45
556
4
16
23.5%
Van Jefferson
46
14.2%
27
433
3
8
11.8%
