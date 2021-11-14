Before placing any wagers on Mecole Hardman's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West foes hit the field in Week 10 when Hardman and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Odds

Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hardman has 372 receiving yards on 38 receptions (53 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 41.3 yards per game.

Hardman has been the target of 14.0% (53 total) of his team's 378 passing attempts this season.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Hardman has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hardman's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Against the Raiders, Hardman has averaged 33 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 8.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Hardman, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Hardman will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (220.8 yards allowed per game).

The Raiders' defense is sixth in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Packers, Hardman caught three passes for 20 yards while being targeted six times.

Over his last three games, Hardman's 12 receptions are good enough for 111 yards (37.0 ypg). He's been targeted 18 times.

Hardman's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mecole Hardman 53 14.0% 38 372 1 9 18.8% Tyreek Hill 101 26.7% 68 772 6 11 22.9% Travis Kelce 79 20.9% 54 628 5 7 14.6% Byron Pringle 25 6.6% 18 255 2 1 2.1%

Powered By Data Skrive