Publish date:
Mecole Hardman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas
Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Odds
Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hardman has 372 receiving yards on 38 receptions (53 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 41.3 yards per game.
- Hardman has been the target of 14.0% (53 total) of his team's 378 passing attempts this season.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Hardman has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Against the Raiders, Hardman has averaged 33 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 8.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Hardman, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- This week Hardman will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (220.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Raiders' defense is sixth in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Packers, Hardman caught three passes for 20 yards while being targeted six times.
- Over his last three games, Hardman's 12 receptions are good enough for 111 yards (37.0 ypg). He's been targeted 18 times.
Hardman's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mecole Hardman
53
14.0%
38
372
1
9
18.8%
Tyreek Hill
101
26.7%
68
772
6
11
22.9%
Travis Kelce
79
20.9%
54
628
5
7
14.6%
Byron Pringle
25
6.6%
18
255
2
1
2.1%
