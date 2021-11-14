Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Mecole Hardman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Mecole Hardman's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West foes hit the field in Week 10 when Hardman and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium.

Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hardman has 372 receiving yards on 38 receptions (53 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 41.3 yards per game.
  • Hardman has been the target of 14.0% (53 total) of his team's 378 passing attempts this season.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Hardman has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Against the Raiders, Hardman has averaged 33 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 8.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Hardman, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • This week Hardman will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (220.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Raiders' defense is sixth in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Packers, Hardman caught three passes for 20 yards while being targeted six times.
  • Over his last three games, Hardman's 12 receptions are good enough for 111 yards (37.0 ypg). He's been targeted 18 times.

Hardman's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mecole Hardman

53

14.0%

38

372

1

9

18.8%

Tyreek Hill

101

26.7%

68

772

6

11

22.9%

Travis Kelce

79

20.9%

54

628

5

7

14.6%

Byron Pringle

25

6.6%

18

255

2

1

2.1%

