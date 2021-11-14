MAC foes will clash when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-5, 0-0 MAC) battle the Bowling Green Falcons (3-7, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.

Bowling Green's games have gone over 52 points in five of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.7, is 2.3 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 55.5 points per game, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in RedHawks games this season is 54.2, 2.2 points more than Tuesday's over/under of 52.

The 52 over/under in this game is 2.0 points above the 50.0 average total in Falcons games this season.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The RedHawks have been favored by 16 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Miami (OH) has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The RedHawks put up 5.6 fewer points per game (26.8) than the Falcons allow (32.4).

When Miami (OH) scores more than 32.4 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The RedHawks collect 29.3 more yards per game (421.2) than the Falcons allow per contest (391.9).

In games that Miami (OH) amasses over 391.9 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the RedHawks have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (14).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

In Bowling Green's 10 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Falcons have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 16 points or more this season.

Bowling Green has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Falcons score just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.9) than the RedHawks allow (23.1).

When Bowling Green records more than 23.1 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Falcons average 37.4 fewer yards per game (319.9) than the RedHawks give up (357.3).

Bowling Green is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team picks up more than 357.3 yards.

The Falcons have turned the ball over four more times (16 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Season Stats