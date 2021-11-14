There will be player prop bet markets available for Michael Pittman Jr. ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South foes square off in Week 10 when Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pittman's 658 receiving yards (73.1 per game) lead the Colts. He has 50 catches on 71 targets with five touchdowns.

Pittman has been the target of 23.3% (71 total) of his team's 305 passing attempts this season.

Pittman has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 28.6% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have run 55.8% passing plays and 44.2% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Pittman has averaged 19 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Jaguars, 45.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Pittman, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Jaguars are allowing 286.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

With 11 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Pittman grabbed five passes for 64 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted six times.

In his last three games, Pittman has put up 85.0 yards per game with four touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 25 targets.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 71 23.3% 50 658 5 10 28.6% Zach Pascal 50 16.4% 30 319 3 9 25.7% Jonathan Taylor 27 8.9% 23 293 1 1 2.9% Mo Alie-Cox 26 8.5% 14 205 4 4 11.4%

