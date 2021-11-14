Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Michael Pittman Jr. ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South foes square off in Week 10 when Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pittman's 658 receiving yards (73.1 per game) lead the Colts. He has 50 catches on 71 targets with five touchdowns.
  • Pittman has been the target of 23.3% (71 total) of his team's 305 passing attempts this season.
  • Pittman has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 28.6% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have run 55.8% passing plays and 44.2% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pittman's matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Pittman has averaged 19 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Jaguars, 45.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Pittman, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Jaguars are allowing 286.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 11 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jets, Pittman grabbed five passes for 64 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted six times.
  • In his last three games, Pittman has put up 85.0 yards per game with four touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 25 targets.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

71

23.3%

50

658

5

10

28.6%

Zach Pascal

50

16.4%

30

319

3

9

25.7%

Jonathan Taylor

27

8.9%

23

293

1

1

2.9%

Mo Alie-Cox

26

8.5%

14

205

4

4

11.4%

Powered By Data Skrive