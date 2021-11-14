Publish date:
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Tampa Bay vs. Washington
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Evans has hauled in 544 yards (on 39 catches) with eight touchdowns. He's been targeted 63 times, and is averaging 68.0 yards per game.
- Evans has been the target of 18.0% (63 total) of his team's 350 passing attempts this season.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 17.5% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 66.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Washington
- Evans' 85 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Football Team are 10.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Evans has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Football Team.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
- The 298.9 yards per game the Football Team are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Football Team have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (2.5 per game). They are 31st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 8 game against the Saints, Evans was targeted four times and recorded two catches for 48 yards (24 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
- Evans has 151 receiving yards on 10 catches (18 targets) with four touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 50.3 yards per game.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
63
18.0%
39
544
8
11
17.5%
Chris Godwin
69
19.7%
50
660
4
15
23.8%
Antonio Brown
42
12.0%
29
418
4
3
4.8%
Leonard Fournette
39
11.1%
30
239
0
7
11.1%
