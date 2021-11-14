Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mike Evans, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) and the Washington Football Team (2-6) hit the field in Week 10 at FedExField.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans has hauled in 544 yards (on 39 catches) with eight touchdowns. He's been targeted 63 times, and is averaging 68.0 yards per game.

Evans has been the target of 18.0% (63 total) of his team's 350 passing attempts this season.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 17.5% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 66.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Washington

Evans' 85 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Football Team are 10.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Evans has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Football Team.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.

The 298.9 yards per game the Football Team are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Football Team have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (2.5 per game). They are 31st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 8 game against the Saints, Evans was targeted four times and recorded two catches for 48 yards (24 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.

Evans has 151 receiving yards on 10 catches (18 targets) with four touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 50.3 yards per game.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 63 18.0% 39 544 8 11 17.5% Chris Godwin 69 19.7% 50 660 4 15 23.8% Antonio Brown 42 12.0% 29 418 4 3 4.8% Leonard Fournette 39 11.1% 30 239 0 7 11.1%

