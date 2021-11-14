Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Tampa Bay vs. Washington

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mike Evans, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) and the Washington Football Team (2-6) hit the field in Week 10 at FedExField.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Evans has hauled in 544 yards (on 39 catches) with eight touchdowns. He's been targeted 63 times, and is averaging 68.0 yards per game.
  • Evans has been the target of 18.0% (63 total) of his team's 350 passing attempts this season.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 17.5% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 66.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Evans' 85 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Football Team are 10.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Evans has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Football Team.
  • Note: Evans' stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
  • The 298.9 yards per game the Football Team are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Football Team have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (2.5 per game). They are 31st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 8 game against the Saints, Evans was targeted four times and recorded two catches for 48 yards (24 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
  • Evans has 151 receiving yards on 10 catches (18 targets) with four touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 50.3 yards per game.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Evans

63

18.0%

39

544

8

11

17.5%

Chris Godwin

69

19.7%

50

660

4

15

23.8%

Antonio Brown

42

12.0%

29

418

4

3

4.8%

Leonard Fournette

39

11.1%

30

239

0

7

11.1%

