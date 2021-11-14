Before Mike Williams hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) face off in a Week 10 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has recorded 575 receiving yards (71.9 per game) and six touchdowns, reeling in 37 balls on 66 targets.

Williams has been the target of 66 of his team's 320 passing attempts this season, or 20.6% of the target share.

Williams has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 19.5% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Williams racked up 71 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Vikings, 10.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Vikings.

The 268.8 yards per game the Vikings are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles last week, Williams was targeted five times and totaled 58 yards on two receptions.

Williams' six catches (on 15 targets) have netted him 104 yards (34.7 ypg) over his last three outings.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 66 20.6% 37 575 6 8 19.5% Keenan Allen 82 25.6% 57 600 2 13 31.7% Austin Ekeler 45 14.1% 36 325 3 5 12.2% Jared Cook 42 13.1% 27 308 2 5 12.2%

