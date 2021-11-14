Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota

Author:

Before Mike Williams hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) face off in a Week 10 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has recorded 575 receiving yards (71.9 per game) and six touchdowns, reeling in 37 balls on 66 targets.
  • Williams has been the target of 66 of his team's 320 passing attempts this season, or 20.6% of the target share.
  • Williams has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 19.5% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Williams racked up 71 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Vikings, 10.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Vikings.
  • The 268.8 yards per game the Vikings are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Vikings have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Eagles last week, Williams was targeted five times and totaled 58 yards on two receptions.
  • Williams' six catches (on 15 targets) have netted him 104 yards (34.7 ypg) over his last three outings.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Williams

66

20.6%

37

575

6

8

19.5%

Keenan Allen

82

25.6%

57

600

2

13

31.7%

Austin Ekeler

45

14.1%

36

325

3

5

12.2%

Jared Cook

42

13.1%

27

308

2

5

12.2%

