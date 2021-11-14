Publish date:
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Pittsburgh vs. Detroit
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has run for a team-leading 541 yards on 150 attempts (67.6 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- And he has caught 40 passes for 289 yards (36.1 per game) with two TDs.
- He has received 150 of his team's 195 carries this season (76.9%).
- The Steelers have thrown the football in 60.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Detroit
- The Lions allow 134.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Lions have allowed 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bears, Harris ran for 62 yards on 22 carries while scoring one touchdown.
- Harris tacked on three catches for 16 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Harris has run for 234 yards on 72 carries (78.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- He's also caught 12 passes for 91 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
150
76.9%
541
4
17
77.3%
3.6
Chase Claypool
6
3.1%
51
0
0
0.0%
8.5
Diontae Johnson
3
1.5%
36
0
0
0.0%
12.0
Benny Snell Jr.
10
5.1%
27
0
0
0.0%
2.7
