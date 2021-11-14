Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Pittsburgh vs. Detroit

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Najee Harris for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) meet the Detroit Lions (0-8) in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has run for a team-leading 541 yards on 150 attempts (67.6 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 40 passes for 289 yards (36.1 per game) with two TDs.
  • He has received 150 of his team's 195 carries this season (76.9%).
  • The Steelers have thrown the football in 60.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • The Lions allow 134.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Lions have allowed 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bears, Harris ran for 62 yards on 22 carries while scoring one touchdown.
  • Harris tacked on three catches for 16 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Harris has run for 234 yards on 72 carries (78.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 12 passes for 91 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

150

76.9%

541

4

17

77.3%

3.6

Chase Claypool

6

3.1%

51

0

0

0.0%

8.5

Diontae Johnson

3

1.5%

36

0

0

0.0%

12.0

Benny Snell Jr.

10

5.1%

27

0

0

0.0%

2.7

