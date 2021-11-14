Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Najee Harris for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) meet the Detroit Lions (0-8) in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has run for a team-leading 541 yards on 150 attempts (67.6 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

And he has caught 40 passes for 289 yards (36.1 per game) with two TDs.

He has received 150 of his team's 195 carries this season (76.9%).

The Steelers have thrown the football in 60.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Detroit

The Lions allow 134.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Lions have allowed 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bears, Harris ran for 62 yards on 22 carries while scoring one touchdown.

Harris tacked on three catches for 16 yards.

Over his last three outings, Harris has run for 234 yards on 72 carries (78.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

He's also caught 12 passes for 91 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 150 76.9% 541 4 17 77.3% 3.6 Chase Claypool 6 3.1% 51 0 0 0.0% 8.5 Diontae Johnson 3 1.5% 36 0 0 0.0% 12.0 Benny Snell Jr. 10 5.1% 27 0 0 0.0% 2.7

