There will be player prop betting options available for Nelson Agholor ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Agholor's New England Patriots (5-4) and the Cleveland Browns (5-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 10 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Nelson Agholor Prop Bet Odds

Nelson Agholor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Agholor has put together a 335-yard season so far (37.2 yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes on 42 targets.

Agholor has been the target of 42 of his team's 307 passing attempts this season, or 13.7% of the target share.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Agholor has been on the receiving end of 11.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have thrown the ball in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Agholor's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In his two matchups against the Browns, Agholor's 28.5 receiving yards average is 7.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).

In two matchups, Agholor has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Browns.

Note: Agholor's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.

The 244.8 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Browns defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Agholor did not record a catch in last week's game against the Panthers.

In his last three games, Agholor has put up 37.0 yards per game with one touchdown, reeling in five passes on 11 targets.

Agholor's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Nelson Agholor 42 13.7% 22 335 2 5 11.6% Jakobi Meyers 72 23.5% 46 434 0 7 16.3% Kendrick Bourne 39 12.7% 29 422 2 2 4.7% Hunter Henry 38 12.4% 27 316 5 8 18.6%

Powered By Data Skrive