Nelson Agholor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - New England vs. Cleveland
Nelson Agholor Prop Bet Odds
Nelson Agholor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Agholor has put together a 335-yard season so far (37.2 yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes on 42 targets.
- Agholor has been the target of 42 of his team's 307 passing attempts this season, or 13.7% of the target share.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Agholor has been on the receiving end of 11.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have thrown the ball in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In his two matchups against the Browns, Agholor's 28.5 receiving yards average is 7.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).
- In two matchups, Agholor has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Browns.
- Note: Agholor's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
- The 244.8 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Browns defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Agholor did not record a catch in last week's game against the Panthers.
- In his last three games, Agholor has put up 37.0 yards per game with one touchdown, reeling in five passes on 11 targets.
Agholor's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Nelson Agholor
42
13.7%
22
335
2
5
11.6%
Jakobi Meyers
72
23.5%
46
434
0
7
16.3%
Kendrick Bourne
39
12.7%
29
422
2
2
4.7%
Hunter Henry
38
12.4%
27
316
5
8
18.6%
