November 14, 2021
Nelson Agholor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - New England vs. Cleveland

There will be player prop betting options available for Nelson Agholor ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Agholor's New England Patriots (5-4) and the Cleveland Browns (5-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 10 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Nelson Agholor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Agholor has put together a 335-yard season so far (37.2 yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes on 42 targets.
  • Agholor has been the target of 42 of his team's 307 passing attempts this season, or 13.7% of the target share.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Agholor has been on the receiving end of 11.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have thrown the ball in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In his two matchups against the Browns, Agholor's 28.5 receiving yards average is 7.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).
  • In two matchups, Agholor has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Browns.
  • Note: Agholor's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
  • The 244.8 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Browns defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Agholor did not record a catch in last week's game against the Panthers.
  • In his last three games, Agholor has put up 37.0 yards per game with one touchdown, reeling in five passes on 11 targets.

Agholor's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Nelson Agholor

42

13.7%

22

335

2

5

11.6%

Jakobi Meyers

72

23.5%

46

434

0

7

16.3%

Kendrick Bourne

39

12.7%

29

422

2

2

4.7%

Hunter Henry

38

12.4%

27

316

5

8

18.6%

