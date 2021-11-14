Publish date:
Nevada vs. Air Force College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Nevada vs. Air Force
Over/Under Insights
- Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.
- Air Force's games have gone over 54 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.2, is 9.2 points greater than Friday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 41.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Wolf Pack games this season feature an average total of 56.9 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 45.9 points, 8.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Nevada Stats and Trends
- Nevada is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Wolf Pack have been installed as favorites by a 2-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Nevada's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
- The Wolf Pack rack up 17.3 more points per game (34.9) than the Falcons allow (17.6).
- Nevada is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 17.6 points.
- The Wolf Pack rack up 437.8 yards per game, 150.3 more yards than the 287.5 the Falcons give up per matchup.
- In games that Nevada picks up over 287.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Wolf Pack have eight giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 13 takeaways .
Air Force Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Air Force is 6-3-0 this year.
- The Falcons have been underdogs by 2 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Air Force's games this season have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- The Falcons rack up 4.1 more points per game (28.3) than the Wolf Pack give up (24.2).
- When Air Force puts up more than 24.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Falcons average 24.5 more yards per game (407.6) than the Wolf Pack allow (383.1).
- When Air Force piles up over 383.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This year the Falcons have eight turnovers, 11 fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (19).
Season Stats
|Nevada
|Stats
|Air Force
34.9
Avg. Points Scored
28.3
24.2
Avg. Points Allowed
17.6
437.8
Avg. Total Yards
407.6
383.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
287.5
8
Giveaways
8
19
Takeaways
13