MWC rivals will clash when the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-3, 0-0 MWC) face the Air Force Falcons (7-3, 0-0 MWC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Nevada vs. Air Force

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.

Air Force's games have gone over 54 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.2, is 9.2 points greater than Friday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Wolf Pack games this season feature an average total of 56.9 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 45.9 points, 8.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Wolf Pack have been installed as favorites by a 2-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Nevada's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

The Wolf Pack rack up 17.3 more points per game (34.9) than the Falcons allow (17.6).

Nevada is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 17.6 points.

The Wolf Pack rack up 437.8 yards per game, 150.3 more yards than the 287.5 the Falcons give up per matchup.

In games that Nevada picks up over 287.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Wolf Pack have eight giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 13 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Nevada at SISportsbook.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Air Force is 6-3-0 this year.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 2 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Air Force's games this season have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Falcons rack up 4.1 more points per game (28.3) than the Wolf Pack give up (24.2).

When Air Force puts up more than 24.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Falcons average 24.5 more yards per game (407.6) than the Wolf Pack allow (383.1).

When Air Force piles up over 383.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year the Falcons have eight turnovers, 11 fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (19).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats