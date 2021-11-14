Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New England Patriots (5-4) will try to extend their three-game winning run in a Week 10 clash against the Cleveland Browns (5-4).

Odds for Patriots vs. Browns

Over/under insights

  • New England has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44.5 points in four of nine games this season.
  • Cleveland's games have gone over 44.5 points in five of nine chances this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 6.0 points lower than the two team's combined 50.5 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 3.8 points greater than the 40.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.9, 0.4 points more than Sunday's total of 44.5.
  • The 44.5-point total for this game is 2.8 points below the 47.3 points per game average total in Browns games this season.
  • New England has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • The Patriots are 3-3 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
  • New England's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
  • The Patriots score 3.8 more points per game (25.6) than the Browns allow (21.8).
  • New England is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.8 points.
  • The Patriots rack up 35.9 more yards per game (345.6) than the Browns allow per contest (309.7).
  • When New England piles up more than 309.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Browns' takeaways (8).
  • Cleveland is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Browns have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Cleveland's games this season have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • This year the Browns rack up 6.0 more points per game (24.9) than the Patriots give up (18.9).
  • When Cleveland scores more than 18.9 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Browns rack up 39.8 more yards per game (380.1) than the Patriots allow (340.3).
  • When Cleveland churns out over 340.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • This season the Browns have eight turnovers, eight fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

  • New England has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-4 overall there, this season.
  • At home, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.
  • New England has hit the over twice in five home games this season.
  • Patriots home games this season average 45.9 total points, 1.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
  • On the road, Cleveland is 2-2 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
  • In three of four away games this year, Cleveland has hit the over.
  • Browns away games this season average 50.1 total points, 5.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

