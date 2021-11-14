The New England Patriots (5-4) will try to extend their three-game winning run in a Week 10 clash against the Cleveland Browns (5-4).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Browns

Over/under insights

New England has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44.5 points in four of nine games this season.

Cleveland's games have gone over 44.5 points in five of nine chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 6.0 points lower than the two team's combined 50.5 points per game average.

This contest's total is 3.8 points greater than the 40.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.9, 0.4 points more than Sunday's total of 44.5.

The 44.5-point total for this game is 2.8 points below the 47.3 points per game average total in Browns games this season.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Patriots are 3-3 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

New England's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Patriots score 3.8 more points per game (25.6) than the Browns allow (21.8).

New England is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.8 points.

The Patriots rack up 35.9 more yards per game (345.6) than the Browns allow per contest (309.7).

When New England piles up more than 309.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Browns' takeaways (8).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Browns.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Browns have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Cleveland's games this season have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

This year the Browns rack up 6.0 more points per game (24.9) than the Patriots give up (18.9).

When Cleveland scores more than 18.9 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Browns rack up 39.8 more yards per game (380.1) than the Patriots allow (340.3).

When Cleveland churns out over 340.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This season the Browns have eight turnovers, eight fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

New England has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-4 overall there, this season.

At home, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.

New England has hit the over twice in five home games this season.

Patriots home games this season average 45.9 total points, 1.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

On the road, Cleveland is 2-2 overall and 3-1 against the spread.

In three of four away games this year, Cleveland has hit the over.

Browns away games this season average 50.1 total points, 5.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.