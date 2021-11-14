In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans (7-2) meet the New Orleans Saints (5-3) in Week 10 at Nissan Stadium.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Westbrook-Ikhine has 15 catches (on 22 targets) for 155 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.2 yards per game.

So far this season, 7.5% of the 292 passes thrown by his team have gone Westbrook-Ikhine's way.

Westbrook-Ikhine (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

The 288.9 passing yards the Saints allow per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 12 passing TDs conceded this season, the Saints defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Rams last week, Westbrook-Ikhine was targeted one time and racked up 14 yards on one reception.

During his last three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has 30 receiving yards on three receptions (four targets), with one touchdown, averaging 10.0 yards per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 22 7.5% 15 155 2 6 14.6% A.J. Brown 65 22.3% 40 551 3 6 14.6% Julio Jones 31 10.6% 21 336 0 4 9.8% Jeremy McNichols 30 10.3% 24 214 1 2 4.9%

