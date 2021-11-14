Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Tennessee vs. New Orleans

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans (7-2) meet the New Orleans Saints (5-3) in Week 10 at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Westbrook-Ikhine has 15 catches (on 22 targets) for 155 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.2 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 7.5% of the 292 passes thrown by his team have gone Westbrook-Ikhine's way.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Westbrook-Ikhine's matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • The 288.9 passing yards the Saints allow per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 12 passing TDs conceded this season, the Saints defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams last week, Westbrook-Ikhine was targeted one time and racked up 14 yards on one reception.
  • During his last three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has 30 receiving yards on three receptions (four targets), with one touchdown, averaging 10.0 yards per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

22

7.5%

15

155

2

6

14.6%

A.J. Brown

65

22.3%

40

551

3

6

14.6%

Julio Jones

31

10.6%

21

336

0

4

9.8%

Jeremy McNichols

30

10.3%

24

214

1

2

4.9%

Powered By Data Skrive