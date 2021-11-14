Publish date:
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Tennessee vs. New Orleans
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Westbrook-Ikhine has 15 catches (on 22 targets) for 155 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.2 yards per game.
- So far this season, 7.5% of the 292 passes thrown by his team have gone Westbrook-Ikhine's way.
- Westbrook-Ikhine (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- The 288.9 passing yards the Saints allow per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 12 passing TDs conceded this season, the Saints defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams last week, Westbrook-Ikhine was targeted one time and racked up 14 yards on one reception.
- During his last three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has 30 receiving yards on three receptions (four targets), with one touchdown, averaging 10.0 yards per game.
Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
22
7.5%
15
155
2
6
14.6%
A.J. Brown
65
22.3%
40
551
3
6
14.6%
Julio Jones
31
10.6%
21
336
0
4
9.8%
Jeremy McNichols
30
10.3%
24
214
1
2
4.9%
