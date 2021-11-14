MAC opponents will clash when the Northern Illinois Huskies (7-3, 0-0 MAC) meet the Buffalo Bulls (4-6, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo

Over/Under Insights

Northern Illinois and its opponents have combined to put up more than 65.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of Buffalo's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Wednesday's total of 65.5.

The two teams combine to average 63.6 points per game, 1.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 63.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.6 fewer than the 65.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Huskies games this season is 56.5, 9.0 points fewer than Wednesday's total of 65.5 .

The 56.7 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 8.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Huskies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Northern Illinois has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Huskies put up just 0.9 more points per game (31.5) than the Bulls allow (30.6).

Northern Illinois is 2-2-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 30.6 points.

The Huskies average only 4.6 more yards per game (429.6), than the Bulls give up per outing (425.0).

When Northern Illinois picks up over 425.0 yards, the team is 3-1-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Huskies have turned the ball over two more times (13 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has two wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Bulls have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.

Buffalo's games this season have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Bulls put up 32.1 points per game, comparable to the 33.3 the Huskies allow.

Buffalo is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 33.3 points.

The Bulls collect 23.6 fewer yards per game (418.1) than the Huskies allow per contest (441.7).

In games that Buffalo picks up over 441.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bulls have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (6).

Season Stats