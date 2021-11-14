Publish date:
Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo
Over/Under Insights
- Northern Illinois and its opponents have combined to put up more than 65.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 33.3% of Buffalo's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Wednesday's total of 65.5.
- The two teams combine to average 63.6 points per game, 1.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 63.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.6 fewer than the 65.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Huskies games this season is 56.5, 9.0 points fewer than Wednesday's total of 65.5 .
- The 56.7 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 8.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Northern Illinois Stats and Trends
- Northern Illinois has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Huskies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Northern Illinois has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Huskies put up just 0.9 more points per game (31.5) than the Bulls allow (30.6).
- Northern Illinois is 2-2-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 30.6 points.
- The Huskies average only 4.6 more yards per game (429.6), than the Bulls give up per outing (425.0).
- When Northern Illinois picks up over 425.0 yards, the team is 3-1-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over two more times (13 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (11) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Northern Illinois at SISportsbook.
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has two wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Bulls have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.
- Buffalo's games this season have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Bulls put up 32.1 points per game, comparable to the 33.3 the Huskies allow.
- Buffalo is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 33.3 points.
- The Bulls collect 23.6 fewer yards per game (418.1) than the Huskies allow per contest (441.7).
- In games that Buffalo picks up over 441.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Bulls have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (6).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Northern Illinois
|Stats
|Buffalo
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
32.1
33.3
Avg. Points Allowed
30.6
429.6
Avg. Total Yards
418.1
441.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
425.0
13
Giveaways
14
6
Takeaways
11