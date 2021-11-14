There will be player prop bet markets available for Olamide Zaccheaus ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Zaccheaus' Atlanta Falcons (4-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) hit the field in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium.

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Zaccheaus' stat line reveals 13 catches for 172 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 21.5 yards per game, and has been targeted 22 times.

So far this season, 7.2% of the 304 passes thrown by his team have gone Zaccheaus' way.

Zaccheaus (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.1% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.5% of the time while running the football 38.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Dallas

In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Zaccheaus' 10 receiving yards total is 15.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (25.5).

Zaccheaus did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Cowboys.

The 287.5 passing yards the Cowboys yield per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cowboys have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 17th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Saints, Zaccheaus caught three passes for 58 yards (19.3 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns while being targeted three times.

Zaccheaus' during his last three games stat line reveals five catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 27.7 yards per game, and was targeted five times.

Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Olamide Zaccheaus 22 7.2% 13 172 3 4 9.1% Kyle Pitts 57 18.8% 36 546 1 9 20.5% Cordarrelle Patterson 47 15.5% 38 459 5 9 20.5% Calvin Ridley 52 17.1% 31 281 2 10 22.7%

