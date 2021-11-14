Publish date:
Olamide Zaccheaus Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Atlanta vs. Dallas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds
Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Zaccheaus' stat line reveals 13 catches for 172 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 21.5 yards per game, and has been targeted 22 times.
- So far this season, 7.2% of the 304 passes thrown by his team have gone Zaccheaus' way.
- Zaccheaus (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.1% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.5% of the time while running the football 38.5% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Zaccheaus' matchup with the Cowboys.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Zaccheaus' 10 receiving yards total is 15.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (25.5).
- Zaccheaus did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Cowboys.
- The 287.5 passing yards the Cowboys yield per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Cowboys have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 17th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Saints, Zaccheaus caught three passes for 58 yards (19.3 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns while being targeted three times.
- Zaccheaus' during his last three games stat line reveals five catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 27.7 yards per game, and was targeted five times.
Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Olamide Zaccheaus
22
7.2%
13
172
3
4
9.1%
Kyle Pitts
57
18.8%
36
546
1
9
20.5%
Cordarrelle Patterson
47
15.5%
38
459
5
9
20.5%
Calvin Ridley
52
17.1%
31
281
2
10
22.7%
Powered By Data Skrive