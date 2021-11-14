Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Olamide Zaccheaus Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Atlanta vs. Dallas

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Olamide Zaccheaus ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Zaccheaus' Atlanta Falcons (4-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) hit the field in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Zaccheaus' stat line reveals 13 catches for 172 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 21.5 yards per game, and has been targeted 22 times.
  • So far this season, 7.2% of the 304 passes thrown by his team have gone Zaccheaus' way.
  • Zaccheaus (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.1% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.5% of the time while running the football 38.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Zaccheaus' matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Zaccheaus' 10 receiving yards total is 15.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (25.5).
  • Zaccheaus did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Cowboys.
  • The 287.5 passing yards the Cowboys yield per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Cowboys have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 17th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Saints, Zaccheaus caught three passes for 58 yards (19.3 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns while being targeted three times.
  • Zaccheaus' during his last three games stat line reveals five catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 27.7 yards per game, and was targeted five times.

Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Olamide Zaccheaus

22

7.2%

13

172

3

4

9.1%

Kyle Pitts

57

18.8%

36

546

1

9

20.5%

Cordarrelle Patterson

47

15.5%

38

459

5

9

20.5%

Calvin Ridley

52

17.1%

31

281

2

10

22.7%

Powered By Data Skrive