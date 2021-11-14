Publish date:
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Pittsburgh vs. Detroit
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth has 245 receiving yards on 27 catches (33 targets) with four touchdowns this season, averaging 30.6 yards per game.
- So far this season, 11.0% of the 300 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.
- Freiermuth (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.4% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have thrown the football in 60.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Lions.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Detroit
- The Lions have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.9 yards per game through the air.
- The Lions have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bears last week, Freiermuth was targeted six times and picked up 43 yards on five receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
- During his last three games, Freiermuth's 16 catches have turned into 145 yards (48.3 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 20 times.
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
33
11.0%
27
245
4
7
18.4%
Diontae Johnson
69
23.0%
45
530
3
6
15.8%
Chase Claypool
52
17.3%
29
433
1
7
18.4%
Najee Harris
52
17.3%
40
289
2
10
26.3%
Powered By Data Skrive