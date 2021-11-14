Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Pittsburgh vs. Detroit

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Pat Freiermuth before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) square off against the Detroit Lions (0-8) in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth has 245 receiving yards on 27 catches (33 targets) with four touchdowns this season, averaging 30.6 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 11.0% of the 300 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.
  • Freiermuth (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.4% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have thrown the football in 60.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • The Lions have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The Lions have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bears last week, Freiermuth was targeted six times and picked up 43 yards on five receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
  • During his last three games, Freiermuth's 16 catches have turned into 145 yards (48.3 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 20 times.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

33

11.0%

27

245

4

7

18.4%

Diontae Johnson

69

23.0%

45

530

3

6

15.8%

Chase Claypool

52

17.3%

29

433

1

7

18.4%

Najee Harris

52

17.3%

40

289

2

10

26.3%

