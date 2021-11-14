There will be player prop betting options available for Pat Freiermuth before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) square off against the Detroit Lions (0-8) in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth has 245 receiving yards on 27 catches (33 targets) with four touchdowns this season, averaging 30.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 11.0% of the 300 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.

Freiermuth (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.4% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have thrown the football in 60.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Detroit

The Lions have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.9 yards per game through the air.

The Lions have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Bears last week, Freiermuth was targeted six times and picked up 43 yards on five receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

During his last three games, Freiermuth's 16 catches have turned into 145 yards (48.3 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 20 times.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 33 11.0% 27 245 4 7 18.4% Diontae Johnson 69 23.0% 45 530 3 6 15.8% Chase Claypool 52 17.3% 29 433 1 7 18.4% Najee Harris 52 17.3% 40 289 2 10 26.3%

Powered By Data Skrive