November 14, 2021
Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Author:

There will be player props available for Patrick Mahomes II ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West rivals hit the field in Week 10 when Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mahomes has thrown for 2,523 yards (280.3 ypg) on 236-of-362 passing with 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.
  • He also has 227 rushing yards on 37 carries with one touchdown, averaging 25.2 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.3% of the time while running the football 36.7% of the time.
  • Mahomes accounts for 57.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 362 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Mahomes averages 344 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Raiders, 53.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In both of those matchups against the Raiders, Mahomes threw multiple touchdown passes.
  • The Raiders have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 220.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Raiders' defense is sixth in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Mahomes put together a 166-yard performance against the Packers last week, completing 54.1% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
  • In his last three outings, Mahomes has thrown for 647 yards (215.7 per game) while completing 69 of 120 passes (57.5%), with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 43 rushing yards (14.3 ypg) on 11 carries.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

101

26.7%

68

772

6

11

22.9%

Travis Kelce

79

20.9%

54

628

5

7

14.6%

Mecole Hardman

53

14.0%

38

372

1

9

18.8%

