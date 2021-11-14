There will be player props available for Patrick Mahomes II ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West rivals hit the field in Week 10 when Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mahomes has thrown for 2,523 yards (280.3 ypg) on 236-of-362 passing with 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.

He also has 227 rushing yards on 37 carries with one touchdown, averaging 25.2 yards per game.

The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.3% of the time while running the football 36.7% of the time.

Mahomes accounts for 57.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 362 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Mahomes averages 344 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Raiders, 53.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

In both of those matchups against the Raiders, Mahomes threw multiple touchdown passes.

The Raiders have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 220.8 yards per game through the air.

The Raiders' defense is sixth in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Mahomes put together a 166-yard performance against the Packers last week, completing 54.1% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.

In his last three outings, Mahomes has thrown for 647 yards (215.7 per game) while completing 69 of 120 passes (57.5%), with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 43 rushing yards (14.3 ypg) on 11 carries.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 101 26.7% 68 772 6 11 22.9% Travis Kelce 79 20.9% 54 628 5 7 14.6% Mecole Hardman 53 14.0% 38 372 1 9 18.8%

